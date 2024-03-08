Author Renate Maureen Goude’s New Book, “Face-to-Face with Papa: A Weekly Devotional,” Offers a Highly Devoted Reset to All the Lovers of God
Recent release “Face-to-Face with Papa: A Weekly Devotional” from Covenant Books author Renate Maureen Goude invites those who are hungry for more of God’s presence to grow in their intercession and lives as lovers of God.
Cheyenne, WY, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Renate Maureen Goude, who grew up in New York, has completed her new book, “Face-to-Face with Papa: A Weekly Devotional”: an impactful devotional that reminds readers to stop and allow God’s words of hope, purpose, and love to flood them, sinking deep in their being, into their spiritual man, where God can then work in ways they can’t imagine.
Author Renate Maureen Goude is a veteran, former pastor, teacher’s aide, wife, mom, and grandma. Now retired, she is enjoying life with her husband, Kevin. You can often see them tooling around in their little red convertible taking joy rides with the top down. She enjoys gardening, long walks, kayaking, fishing, dancing, and playing the cello. Having a gift of gathering, Reni always welcomes and embraces precious times with her family and sweet friends. As she says, “It is the icing on the cake that is the best part of life!” As well as reveling in beautiful relationships, she is also quite content with her quiet moments outdoors or simply in a cozy spot in her gem of a home, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Reni writes, “Let’s get face-to-face with God. Come crawl up on Papa’s lap. Be loved, and be encouraged by His truths and promises to you. Whether you are young, or whether you are old, allow Him to show you where you came from.
“Reveal to you who and where you are. And open up for you what more He has for you. Let’s experience a beautiful taste of the poetry our lives can echo of Him, as we touch the realm of heaven together in intercession…for the Kingdom of God on earth.”
She continues, “Throughout these devotions, each week, dig in, study, and check different translations. What is Papa saying to you in each entry, in these scriptures, and selected worship within this week of your precious life? What words and phrases pop out to you? Grab ahold of that; drink it in for yourself first, allowing revelation and understanding to flow over you like living water throughout the week within these words and His Word. Then, lover of God, be that light in the darkness and the warrior Papa knows you are. Intercede and stand on His truths for yourself and others as you meet Papa face-to-face.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Renate Maureen Goude’s new book encourages readers to get to know God on a deeper level.
Readers can purchase “Face-to-Face with Papa: A Weekly Devotional” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
