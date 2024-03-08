Author Pamela Ingram May’s New Book, "Born to Save," is a Unique Retelling of Jesus’s Story from the Gospels, Designed for an Audience of All Ages

Recent release “Born to Save” from Covenant Books author Pamela Ingram May is biblical fiction written for readers of all ages that tells the story of the boy known as Jesus who grows up, works as a missionary, dies for the salvation of all who would believe, and appears to hundreds after His resurrection.