Author Pamela Ingram May’s New Book, "Born to Save," is a Unique Retelling of Jesus’s Story from the Gospels, Designed for an Audience of All Ages
Recent release “Born to Save” from Covenant Books author Pamela Ingram May is biblical fiction written for readers of all ages that tells the story of the boy known as Jesus who grows up, works as a missionary, dies for the salvation of all who would believe, and appears to hundreds after His resurrection.
Benton, MS, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Ingram May, who has worked as a teacher for forty-six years and a judge for twenty-eight years, has completed her new book, “Born to Save”: an adaptation of the Holy Gospels, retelling the life and times of Jesus Christ in a format suitable for young readers to help them learn about the Lord and his teachings while on Earth.
Author Pamela Ingram May loves the life given to her by her Lord and Savior, and currently resides in the country with her husband of forty-seven years. Together, they have been blessed with a son, who is a preacher, a daughter, who coaches, and eight grandchildren. “Born to Save” is Pamela’s fifth children’s book, and first book based on the Bible.
“As an author, I took the liberty of adding events not mentioned in the Bible to show young readers that Jesus was a boy who lived a normal life until He began the mission that God had sent Him on earth to do,” writes Pamela. “I pray that the reader of this book will be drawn closer to the One Who came to earth to live as our example and to die to give us eternal life!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pamela Ingram May’s new book is inspired by the author’s love of the Lord, and her desire to help others accept Christ as their savior and forge a lasting relationship with him. With colorful artwork to help bring her story to life, Pamela shares “Born to Save” in the hope of inspiring readers to seek out the Word of God and relive this story through the Bible.
Readers can purchase “Born to Save” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
