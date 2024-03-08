Dr. Ruel A Lewis, D.D.’s Newly Released “Doing the Work of an Evangelist: A Basic Introduction to Evangelism” is a Compelling Discussion on Evangelism
“Doing the Work of an Evangelist: A Basic Introduction to Evangelism” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Ruel A Lewis, D.D. offers readers a helpful resource for learning the historical background of evangelism and how one can effectively work to spread the word of God.
Bronx, NY, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Doing the Work of an Evangelist: A Basic Introduction to Evangelism”: an articulate discussion of the challenges and blessings associated with ministry work. “Doing the Work of an Evangelist: A Basic Introduction to Evangelism” is the creation of published author Dr. Ruel A Lewis, D.D.
Dr. Lewis, from the denouement of his book, aimed at explaining various unrecognized basic human hindrances and limitations which is induced by many psychological and sociological pitfalls when doing the work of evangelism.
He also explains what are some of the common problems associated with the early nineteenth century traditional church because of how dogmatic the church was accustomed to practicing the ministry of Evangelism. Consequently, such methodology hindered the church’s scope to effectively contextualize the gospel cross-culturally as well as due to the various linguistic barriers once existing as another determining factor affecting the way many evangelists have historically evangelized the gospel to the unchurched and unreached regions in recent past.
Dr. Lewis is a native of Jamaican descent; whom, after his formidable years of completing high school, he began his professional career as a Jamaican law enforcement officer for approximately a decade, he later resigned honorably to focus more on his automotive car dealership company, which he chaired as the company’s president and CEO there in Jamaica before emigrating to the United States of America.
Subsequently thereafter, with time and many years of professional and religious studies, Dr. Lewis has earned several academic achievements in the field of theology. He has earned his Bachelor of Theology from North Central Theological Seminary and a Master of Theology as well as a Doctorate in Divinity from Jacksonville Theological Seminary. Dr. Lewis’s humble upbringing has catapulted him to become an accomplished entrepreneur, pastor, and published author. He presently resides in New York City.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Ruel A Lewis, D.D.’s new book will challenge and encourage readers in their walk and practice of faith.
Dr. Lewis presents readers with a carefully researched and compact guide into the world of evangelism.
Consumers can purchase “Doing the Work of an Evangelist: A Basic Introduction to Evangelism” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Doing the Work of an Evangelist: A Basic Introduction to Evangelism,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
