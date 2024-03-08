Dr. Ruel A Lewis, D.D.’s Newly Released “Doing the Work of an Evangelist: A Basic Introduction to Evangelism” is a Compelling Discussion on Evangelism

“Doing the Work of an Evangelist: A Basic Introduction to Evangelism” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Ruel A Lewis, D.D. offers readers a helpful resource for learning the historical background of evangelism and how one can effectively work to spread the word of God.