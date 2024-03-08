Deborah Zilka’s Newly Released "Are We Different?" is a Lovely Tale of the Wonders and Beauty of the Differences Found Within God’s Creation
“Are We Different?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deborah Zilka is a heartwarming and lyrical composition that blends a message of acceptance and encouragement for young imaginations.
New York, NY, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Are We Different?”: a compassionate story of learning about others. “Are We Different?” is the creation of published author, Deborah Zilka.
Zilka shares, “Blue Bird said, 'Please answer these questions for me.
'Why are creatures so different wherever I see?'
“Share in the journey of a little Blue Bird as he seeks answers from each new friend he meets. Will mother rabbit, the quiet deer, the wise owl, or perhaps a child know?
“This touching story, created from a mother’s heart and beautifully illustrated with original watercolors, is sure to lend comfort and reassurance to those who feel set apart, especially children with mobility challenges.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Zilka’s new book features vibrant original artwork created by Garnet Zilka.
Consumers can purchase “Are We Different?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Are We Different?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
