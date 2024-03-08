Debra Zeigler-Johnson’s Newly Released "Thank God for My Cancer!" is an Inspiring Message of Resilience, Gratitude, and Personal Transformation

“Thank God For My Cancer!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Debra Zeigler-Johnson explores the profound lessons learned, the unexpected blessings discovered, and the transformative power of gratitude in the face of adversity. This memoir serves as a testament to the strength of the human spirit and a reminder to appreciate the precious moments in life.