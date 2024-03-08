Debra Zeigler-Johnson’s Newly Released "Thank God for My Cancer!" is an Inspiring Message of Resilience, Gratitude, and Personal Transformation
“Thank God For My Cancer!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Debra Zeigler-Johnson explores the profound lessons learned, the unexpected blessings discovered, and the transformative power of gratitude in the face of adversity. This memoir serves as a testament to the strength of the human spirit and a reminder to appreciate the precious moments in life.
Dallas, TX, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Thank God For My Cancer!”: an uplifting memoir that transcends its unexpected title. “Thank God For My Cancer!” is the creation of published author, Debra Zeigler-Johnson, a dedicated mother and grandmother who is Formerly a master nail technician/boutique owner. Zeigler-Johnson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with a double major in fashion merchandising from the American Intercontinental University of London, England.
Zeigler-Johnson shares, “Wow! The title of this book is not what I expected. This book will make you think of how little we actually appreciate what we already have. If you do not walk away with a diamond nugget that will affect your life, I advise a reread.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debra Zeigler-Johnson’s new book invites readers to reflect on their own lives and appreciate the beauty found in the ordinary.
Consumers can purchase “Thank God For My Cancer!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thank God For My Cancer!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
