R. Dean Lang’s Newly Released "Behold! A Royal Army" is an Encouraging Message of the Need to Find and Cherish a Relationship with God
“Behold! A Royal Army” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. Dean Lang is an earnest call to awareness regarding the complex challenges facing believers in our modern world.
Thousand Oaks, CA, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Behold! A Royal Army”: a potent reminder of the need to repent and seek God’s counsel. “Behold! A Royal Army” is the creation of published author, R. Dean Lang, a husband, father, and grandfather. He is a lifetime learner with a passion for teaching. As a practicing oral and maxillofacial surgeon in Southern California, he and his wife, Billie, anchored their family in the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Lang shares, “The war in heaven is not over; it has only changed venues. In the preexistence, we—each and everyone of us—exercised our faith in the future sacrifice of Jesus Christ. Satan and his followers were cast out. Those who exercised their agency and chose to follow Jesus, beginning with Adam and Eve, have been given the wonderful privilege of coming here to mortality to receive physical bodies, to rediscover our faith in Jesus Christ, and to grow in righteousness through the exercise of our agency as we choose to follow His commandments. These are exciting times. These are the last days, and the spiritual battle for the souls of the sons and daughters of God rages on around us. If we are to be successful in preserving not only ourselves but our families amidst these tumultuous times, then we must be informed. We must be vigilant, and above all, we must be prepared. The teachings of both ancient and latter-day prophets have been preserved to that end—to help us be prepared and to enable us to be victorious in our battles.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. Dean Lang’s new book will raise awareness of the ongoing fight for the ultimate salvation of our souls.
Consumers can purchase “Behold! A Royal Army” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Behold! A Royal Army,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lang shares, “The war in heaven is not over; it has only changed venues. In the preexistence, we—each and everyone of us—exercised our faith in the future sacrifice of Jesus Christ. Satan and his followers were cast out. Those who exercised their agency and chose to follow Jesus, beginning with Adam and Eve, have been given the wonderful privilege of coming here to mortality to receive physical bodies, to rediscover our faith in Jesus Christ, and to grow in righteousness through the exercise of our agency as we choose to follow His commandments. These are exciting times. These are the last days, and the spiritual battle for the souls of the sons and daughters of God rages on around us. If we are to be successful in preserving not only ourselves but our families amidst these tumultuous times, then we must be informed. We must be vigilant, and above all, we must be prepared. The teachings of both ancient and latter-day prophets have been preserved to that end—to help us be prepared and to enable us to be victorious in our battles.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. Dean Lang’s new book will raise awareness of the ongoing fight for the ultimate salvation of our souls.
Consumers can purchase “Behold! A Royal Army” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Behold! A Royal Army,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories