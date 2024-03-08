Dean Huseby’s Newly Released "The First Time I Met You" is a Pleasant Collection of Short Stories That Showcase a Vibrant Family History
“The First Time I Met You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dean Huseby is an enjoyable biographical work that takes readers through a collection of humorous, inspiring, and touching moments drawn from the tapestry of life.
San Diego, CA, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The First Time I Met You”: a unique and engaging selection of personal histories. “The First Time I Met You” is the creation of published author, Dean Huseby, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather.
Huseby shares, “Over the years, I have written several stories. Most of them are about experiences with my own immediate family, but some have been told to me by my extended family and friends. All of them are true. In some cases, I have changed the names of those involved for obvious reasons.
“Good stories must be preserved so that future generations can enjoy them. As a family historian, I so wish that I had talked with my parents about their lives. It would have been fun to have recorded more of their stories. Fortunately, I recorded a few of them before they passed away and included them here.
“Besides entertaining the reader with this book, I hope it inspires the preservation of your favorite stories.
“Some of these stories will hopefully make you laugh. Some may make you cry. With others, you will shake your head and wonder what these characters were even thinking. But then, I always think that wisdom is obtained by making mistakes and learning from them. Some are stories of faith while others are left to fate. There will be twists and turns. However, in the end, lessons were learned.
“Most involved the first time I encountered another person. I have included stories where we experienced something for the first time. Just for fun, I threw in a few funny family stories for good measure. Sometimes, I felt a little like Forrest Gump with a few close encounters with historical figures.
“All are short vignettes, or as my sister calls them, 'little slices of life.' So please sit back and enjoy the ride with me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dean Huseby’s new book celebrates the importance of remembering our history and sharing with future generations.
Consumers can purchase “The First Time I Met You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The First Time I Met You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
