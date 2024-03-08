Guylaine L. Richard, MD, MPH’s Newly Released “A DAILY QUEST FOR ANY YEAR” is an Insightful Compilation of Inspiring Daily Messages
“A DAILY QUEST FOR ANY YEAR” from Christian Faith Publishing author Guylaine L. Richard, MD, MPH is a collection of insightful nuggets of wisdom presented in a devotional format, providing daily inspiration for spiritual growth and reflection.
Boynton Beach, FL, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A DAILY QUEST FOR ANY YEAR”: a helpful challenge for daily reflection and prayer. “A DAILY QUEST FOR ANY YEAR” is the creation of published author, Guylaine L. Richard, MD, MPH.
Richard shares, “As human beings, we are in search of something daily. Some of us have learned some arduous lessons, others have taught some tough ones too. We are all teachers and learners in this big school called life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Guylaine L. Richard, MD, MPH’s new book a treasure trove of timeless wisdom, guiding readers on a daily journey toward spiritual enrichment and personal reflection.
Richard further shares, “As pilgrims of this wonderful journey called life, some of us have questions, some of us have answers. Let us share lessons learned, lessons taught that hold each other whole one day at a time.”
Consumers can purchase “A DAILY QUEST FOR ANY YEAR” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A DAILY QUEST FOR ANY YEAR,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
