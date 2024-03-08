Johnny Lee Stillwagner’s Newly Released "My First Book of Poems" is a Collection of Personal Poetry Inspired by Family, Faith, and Life’s Defining Moments
“My First Book of Poems” from Christian Faith Publishing author Johnny Lee Stillwagner is an emotionally and spiritually charged selection of poems developed over the course of five decades through life’s peaks and valleys.
Wooster, OH, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My First Book of Poems”: a poignant arrangement of thoughtful reflections. “My First Book of Poems” is the creation of published author, Johnny Lee Stillwagner, a dedicated husband and retired United States Navy veteran.
Stillwagner shares, “This book is a collaboration of fifty years. I was baptized in 1974, at the age of nineteen, and since then, I am almost sixty-nine. I thought I’d share my life and experiences I’ve encountered in my faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Johnny Lee Stillwagner’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the soul as readers reflect on the moments and realizations that led to each installment.
Consumers can purchase “My First Book of Poems” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My First Book of Poems,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
