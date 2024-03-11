Mary A. Cockroft’s Newly Released "Living in America" is a Heartfelt Poem That Celebrates the Fundamental Attributes of America
“Living in America” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary A. Cockroft is an uplifting message of hope for American citizens of any age to consider as the positive attributes of American culture are celebrated.
Norristown, PA, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Living in America”: a message of inclusivity within the home of the brave. “Living in America” is the creation of published author, Mary A. Cockroft, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in religion and philosophy as well as a Master of Divinity degree.
Cockroft shares, “Americans are so proud of the country they live in. We are a country like no other in the world. America was built by people coming here from everywhere else. People come here to work together to build a homeland, a homeland that will be theirs. No matter who you are or what your racial identity is or what your religion is, this is your land.
“America is a land built with ideas of equality and justice for all. While it does not always live up to that standard, we are people, after all. This is a place where everyone can voice their concerns and disagreements. It is a land that tries to meet and exceed the standard it has set for itself.
“America is big and beautiful—in land, in people, and in spirit. It is a land flowing with milk and honey literally. Despite the fact it is not perfect, it has been blessed in so many ways.
“The only way America will be lost is when we forget this is the land of the free and the home of the brave from all over the world. When we forget who we are and try to be something else, only we can destroy ourselves.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary A. Cockroft’s new book will resonate with many who value the underlying hopes for America’s future.
Consumers can purchase “Living in America” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Living in America,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
