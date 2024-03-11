Yvette Rodriguez’s Newly Released "Chosen To Believe" is a Powerful Story of Redemption and Rediscovering Oneself in Christ
“Chosen To Believe” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yvette Rodriguez is a complex memoir that takes readers to the heart of a woman’s fight to break free of damaging cycles and find fulfillment in God’s plan.
San Antonio, TX, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Chosen To Believe”: an enjoyable and inspiring biographical study. “Chosen To Believe” is the creation of published author, Yvette Rodriguez, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who is a full-time medical assistant.
Rodriguez shares, “A true testimony of how God miraculously showed up in her life, breaking every demonic stronghold. A story of how she was set free in a dire moment when it looked like no one would come and save her.
“She calls out his name into the darkness, and he comes to save her life. How she was brought out of darkness into his wonderful light, capturing her heart as he removes the veil, allowing her to see glimpses of the heavenly realm. Every dream and every vision he brought about her life only led her closer to the truth of who he is. He shows his undeniable mercy, love, and salvation as he pursues her life, which will bring her to complete surrender.
“A long battle was won between good and evil in the spirit realm, fighting for her soul. Even with every struggle and the attacks on her life, she takes a step of faith to write her story, believing lives will be changed, that you would come to know that you have been chosen to believe in the goodness and faithfulness of God in our lives, that the same God who influenced her life wants to influence yours. A story that will inspire your faith to know that there is God who is alive and ready to move upon your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yvette Rodriguez’s new book shares a deeply personal story of drugs, abuse, and rebirth as key moments that led to a life of determined faith are examined.
Consumers can purchase “Chosen To Believe” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Chosen To Believe,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
