"Immortal HR" by Marc S. Miller to Launch March 2024 from Publish Your Purpose
Human Resources Technology expert and thought-leader Marc S. Miller will launch his new book, "Immortal HR: The Death And Resurrection Of Ms. H. (Harriet) R. (Rose) Job," (Publish Your Purpose, 2024, ISBN 979-8-88797-098-1, 979-8-88797-092-9) on March 1, 2024.
Hartford, CT, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- After being targeted and "done away" with in Marc S Miller's previous book (The Death of HR: Who Killed H. (Harriet) R. (Rose) Job? - A Cautionary Tale and Detective Story) in 2018 B.C. (before COVID) by a conspiracy within her own organization for being an "obstacle to progress" and "non-strategic," Harriet Rose Job was able to resurrect herself. How did this happen?
Enter, Ms. “Connie Vid” (COVID). As a result of the pandemic, the function of HR was at the center of figuring out what needed to be done for companies and their workforce to survive the impact of the COVID-19.
Ms. Harriet Rose Job (HRJOB) became critical and needed, (if not immortal) by changing her mindset and seeking collaborations with her many colleagues, including Mr. Tali Managementi (Talent Management), Mr. Bebe Boomer, Mr. Mel Lenial, Ms. Jennifer Zee, Mr. Gene Exer (Generation X), Mr. Chet G. Petee (ChatGPT), Ms. Anna Lytics and many more. This talented cast of characters joined together to deliver policies, programs, and other actionable insights stemming from Harriet Rose Job's new Mindset to overcome the effects of the "Evil Do-er,” (Ms. Connie Vid") and place HR JOB onto the “Path to Immortality.”
With over 400 pages of commentary, research, opinions, forecasts, fun facts (and even cartoons), from HRM and HR Technology leaders, “Immortal HR” offers an engaging, clever and creative approach for any HR professional seeking his or her own lasting impact... or immortality, if you will.
“Marc's superpower of synthesizing and storytelling shows up in the wonderful book,” writes Dr. Dieter Veldsman, Chief HR Scientist at The Academy to Innovate HR (AIHR). “As HR (not just Harriet Rose) becomes more central to stakeholder value and business results, Marc's innovative ideas will have a profound impact. This work will help business and HR leaders identify and deploy the human capability practices that deliver value.”
Get your copy of Immortal HR at your favorite place to buy books, now available for purchase on Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/Immortal-HR-Death-Resurrection-Harriet/dp/B0CTD4DQKF
Marc S. Miller will join Jenn T. Grace of PYP on Thursday, March 28th at 1:00PM EST to celebrate the launch of Immortal HR. The event can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZ60gW0as_A
New Yorker, Marc S. Miller, is a nationally known thought leader, consultant, speaker and author on many aspects of technology solutions for Human Resources. His consulting firm, Marc S. Miller Associates and his industry visibility has made Marc one of the HR Technology industry’s most recognized voices.
His creativity and fun attitude have been evidenced at numerous HR and HCM technology meetings both industry focused and at many HRMS providers User Conferences. He is always reachable at marc@marcsmillerassociates.com.
You can learn more about Marc and his work at https://www.marcsmillerassociates.com/about/ and specifically, about the book at Immortalhr.com, where you can choose to order it directly from Marc and get a signed copy and an “I am an Immortal HR Person” bookmark.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: March 1st, 2024, 410 pages, 5" x 8", paperback and hardcover
$63.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-092-9
$89.99 hardcover, ISBN 979-8-88797-098-1
