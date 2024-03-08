"Immortal HR" by Marc S. Miller to Launch March 2024 from Publish Your Purpose

Human Resources Technology expert and thought-leader Marc S. Miller will launch his new book, "Immortal HR: The Death And Resurrection Of Ms. H. (Harriet) R. (Rose) Job," (Publish Your Purpose, 2024, ISBN 979-8-88797-098-1, 979-8-88797-092-9) on March 1, 2024.