Author John Allen’s New Book, “MAXIMO 1517: A Spanish Jew in The Last Days of The Aztec Empire,” Follows a Young Spanish Jew in the Land of Mesoamerica
Recent release “MAXIMO 1517: A Spanish Jew in The Last Days of The Aztec Empire” from Page Publishing author John Allen introduces Maximo ha-Levi Constanego, who has left his homeland of Spain as the Islamic caliphate gasped its last collective breath of occupation while The Reconquista, the reconquering of Spain, is well underway.
Kamiah, ID, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Allen, a retired U.S. Army topographic warrant officer, has completed his new book, “MAXIMO 1517: A Spanish Jew in The Last Days of The Aztec Empire”: a captivating novel that follows Maximo on a life-changing journey.
Even as newfound freedom blossoms for some, it is not so for the Jews. Maximo is spirited out of the country by his anxious mother, on a ship captained by his Catholic uncle, Rodrigo Constanego. Rumors swirling through the Caribbean fleet of the arrest of Jews on Spanish vessels prompts the planning of an escape from his uncle’s ship, the Asunto del Rey. He deserts his post after a shipwreck on the Yucatán.
His arrival in the New World, as a reluctant refugee, and now enemy of the crown, precedes other, more aggressive colonizers bent on an agenda of conquest. He meets the cruel Aztecs, abhors their habit of human sacrifice, and allies himself with rebellious Amerindians outside the full control of the empire. Maximo becomes dismayed realizing one day he might be required to fight his countrymen.
Author John Allen holds a baccalaureate of science degree in geography. He married Colleen Chandler in 1971. They both live in the little town of Kamiah, Idaho.
Allen writes, “Fifteen days before the storm hit, famous fleet captain Francisco Hernández de Córdoba was preparing to embark on an expedition to the New World from Havana, the seat of Spanish viceroyalty government in the West Indies. Within days of departure, his three ships—two galleons and a brigantine—were joined by a fourth: a shallower draft, lighter-armed caravel, the Asunto del Rey, captained by Rodrigo Constanego.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Allen’s compelling tale follows Maximo as his beliefs are buffeted and challenged. At times he is precariously irreverent, but an enduring faith in the providence of God sustains him throughout.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "MAXIMO 1517: A Spanish Jew in The Last Days of The Aztec Empire" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
