"The Wedding March" by Rob Smat, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "The Wedding March" by Rob Smat. This book is published by Gaudium Publishing, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works of non-fiction in a variety of fields.
When California’s local and state governments enacted sweeping COVID pandemic restrictions, San Diego wedding planner Amy Ulkutekin found herself forced to fight for the survival of both her industry and her own small business. A need for social impact quickly developed into political action, bringing her to the steps of California’s state capitol, followed by hundreds of protestors, all dressed for a wedding.
While many accounts will be written about the year 2020, most of which will discuss COVID and its lasting impact on society, The Wedding March presents a unique microcosm of the struggle endured by both a specific sect of the population as well as the United States at large. Small business owners (like this book’s subject) and individuals alike battled wars of attrition against governments, corporations, and healthcare behemoths. This book is the triumphant true story of one such business owner faced with the threat of financial ruin.
Rob Smat is a 27-year-old writer and director of feature films, including his debut The Last Whistle (2019), which made him one of the youngest directors with a film on Netflix. His first book, Power to the Players, also published by Histria Books, details the struggle between Reddit users and Wall Street in the early weeks of 2021.
The Wedding March, by Rob Smat, 174 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-382-8, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
