Author Judy Cole’s New Book "Divorce Doesn't Have to Be Baaaaad for the Kids" is a Heartfelt Tale Designed to Help Parents Mitigate the Pain of Divorce on Their Children

Recent release “Divorce Doesn't Have to Be Baaaaad for the Kids” from Page Publishing author Judy Cole tells the story of Billy and Emma, a married goat couple who must learn how to help their children through the transition of their divorce. Billy and Emma’s story presents simple advice that parents can use to ensure their children receive the support and love they need through a separation.