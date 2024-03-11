Author Judy Cole’s New Book "Divorce Doesn't Have to Be Baaaaad for the Kids" is a Heartfelt Tale Designed to Help Parents Mitigate the Pain of Divorce on Their Children
Recent release “Divorce Doesn't Have to Be Baaaaad for the Kids” from Page Publishing author Judy Cole tells the story of Billy and Emma, a married goat couple who must learn how to help their children through the transition of their divorce. Billy and Emma’s story presents simple advice that parents can use to ensure their children receive the support and love they need through a separation.
Indio, CA, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Judy Cole, who has worked as a social worker for more than ten years, from being a children’s counselor in battered women’s shelters to a senior family law mediator and child custody evaluator, has completed her new book, “Divorce Doesn't Have to Be Baaaaad for the Kids”: an educational tale that follows two goats who work to ensure their children continue to receive the love and support they need during their divorce.
“Divorce doesn’t have to be bad for the kids,” writes Judy. “Anger, resentment, and open hostility between divorcing parents can have long-term negative effects on children. This book is intended to introduce some basic dos and don’ts for young kids and parents dealing with separation and divorce.”
Published by Page Publishing, Judy Cole’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s years of working with children, oftentimes witnessing their struggles with the anger and hostility between parents at the time of separation and divorce. Through sharing this story of a family who works to help their children throughout their divorce, Judy hopes to provide some gentle guidance to parents in dealing with a very difficult and emotional issue.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Divorce Doesn't Have to Be Baaaaad for the Kids” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
