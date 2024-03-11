Author Daniel McCoy’s New Book, “A Nice Ladybug,” Tells the Charming Story of a Ladybug Who Inspires Others to Help Care for Their Community as a Team

Recent release “A Nice Ladybug” from Page Publishing author Daniel McCoy is an adorable story that follows Lila, a ladybug whose job it is to look after all the flowers in the meadow. Inspired by her dedication, Carlos the butterfly pitches in, and soon the entire bug community gets involved to help care for their meadow together.