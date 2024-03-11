Author Daniel McCoy’s New Book, “A Nice Ladybug,” Tells the Charming Story of a Ladybug Who Inspires Others to Help Care for Their Community as a Team
Recent release “A Nice Ladybug” from Page Publishing author Daniel McCoy is an adorable story that follows Lila, a ladybug whose job it is to look after all the flowers in the meadow. Inspired by her dedication, Carlos the butterfly pitches in, and soon the entire bug community gets involved to help care for their meadow together.
Mandan, ND, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Daniel McCoy has completed his new book, “A Nice Ladybug”: a beautiful story that centers around a ladybug who has the important task of taking care of all the flowers in her meadow, and through her hard work, reminds everyone that even the smallest of acts can make a big impact.
“‘A Nice Ladybug’ follows Lila, a caring ladybug in a vibrant meadow,” writes McCoy. “She tends to flowers and insects, inspiring kindness. With help from Carlos, the caterpillar-turned-butterfly, they create a thriving and harmonious home.”
Published by Page Publishing, Daniel McCoy’s enthralling tale is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on Lila’s adventures, discovering the importance of working with others to care for one’s surroundings. With colorful artwork to help bring McCoy’s story to life, “A Nice Ladybug” will invite readers of all ages to revisit this delightful book over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Nice Ladybug” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘A Nice Ladybug’ follows Lila, a caring ladybug in a vibrant meadow,” writes McCoy. “She tends to flowers and insects, inspiring kindness. With help from Carlos, the caterpillar-turned-butterfly, they create a thriving and harmonious home.”
Published by Page Publishing, Daniel McCoy’s enthralling tale is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on Lila’s adventures, discovering the importance of working with others to care for one’s surroundings. With colorful artwork to help bring McCoy’s story to life, “A Nice Ladybug” will invite readers of all ages to revisit this delightful book over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Nice Ladybug” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories