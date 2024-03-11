Todd Wessels’s Newly Released “Musings Of A 4th Quarter Guy (From His Camper) About Church” is an Encouraging Discussion of Faith and the Future of the Church

“Musings Of A 4th Quarter Guy (From His Camper) About Church” from Christian Faith Publishing author Todd Wessels is an effective balance of personal reflection and relevant scripture that will bring perspective to the challenges and distractions causing fractures and disillusionment within church congregations.