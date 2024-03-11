Todd Wessels’s Newly Released “Musings Of A 4th Quarter Guy (From His Camper) About Church” is an Encouraging Discussion of Faith and the Future of the Church
“Musings Of A 4th Quarter Guy (From His Camper) About Church” from Christian Faith Publishing author Todd Wessels is an effective balance of personal reflection and relevant scripture that will bring perspective to the challenges and distractions causing fractures and disillusionment within church congregations.
Plainwell, MI, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Musings Of A 4th Quarter Guy (From His Camper) About Church”: a heartfelt plea for a return to the main focus of a churches mission. “Musings Of A 4th Quarter Guy (From His Camper) About Church” is the creation of published author, Todd Wessels, who is presently living in Michigan and is a farmer on a small-acreage organic produce farm with his wife, his youngest son, and his wife. He has most recently in his career finished twenty-some years in four different full-time staff positions serving the local church in relational ministry. He carries a bachelor’s degree in biology from Trinity Christian College, which has led to his first career in horticulture, and a master’s degree in evangelism from Wheaton College, which has led to his second career in ministry. He has also served as a coaching pastor in a regional men’s ministry organization during a couple of those staff positions. He is a husband to his wonderful wife Cindy, a father to his three children and their spouses, and a grandfather to seven children.
Wessels shares, “As people inside and outside of the church in America become more disillusioned with what they experience or see from the outside looking in, what will be the way forward for Jesus’s bride the Church? In this book, I hope you will join me in taking a look into where we have come from and what might be a path forward. If we are not willing to take a look and wrestle with the church in our wandering instead of settling, can we forge that path forward?
“Join me as my wife and I took a trip around this country in our little camper in part to do some of that wrestling and wandering. Join me as I look back on a twenty-year career in full-time church staff ministry and twenty-plus years in church ministry as a volunteer committed to making church work in a local setting. But also, I sense along with others 'a new work' that God is up to. Can a new mindset be instilled that will help us navigate that new way forward in a way that puts ministry back in the hands of all God’s people? One that grasps a much more relational approach to bringing restoration to a waiting world.
“Like an orchestra tuning their instruments, Consumer Christianity is producing chaotic noise about God. Rather than adding to the noise, perhaps it is time for us to finally be silent, be still, and wait in anticipation for God to begin a new work. (The Divine Commodity by Skye Jethani)
“My thoughts are not your thoughts, neither or your ways my ways…for as high as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than yours and my thoughts than your thoughts. (Isaiah 55:8–9)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Todd Wessels’s new book will inspire and equip church leaders and members alike with innovative insights and actionable strategies for revitalizing the church, fostering spiritual growth, and cultivating a vibrant, impactful community grounded in faith and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Musings Of A 4th Quarter Guy (From His Camper) About Church” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Musings Of A 4th Quarter Guy (From His Camper) About Church,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
