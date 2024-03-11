Joyce Hutchinson Craft, EdD, RScP’s “The ABC’s of Unconditional Receiving” Discusses How to Use Affirmative Prayer to Receive What You Would Like in Your Life
“The ABC’s of Unconditional Receiving” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joyce Hutchinson Craft, EdD, RScP (a.k.a. Dr. Joyce), shows readers how to receive answers to their prayers using specific instructions and true stories.
Torrance, CA, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The ABC’s of Unconditional Receiving”: a helpful resource for anyone seeking to understand how to stop blocking the answers to their prayers. “The ABC’s of Unconditional Receiving” is the creation of published author, Joyce Hutchinson Craft, EdD, RScP, (a.k.a. Dr. Joyce).
Dr. Joyce hails from Jamaica, West Indies and had her prayers answered when she attended and graduated from Earlham College, a Quaker liberal arts college in Richmond, Indiana on a scholarship. She continued to experience the motto taught all the way back in her high school – “With God, All things are Possible” as she manifested her teaching credential and master’s degree from the University of Cincinnati, Ohio where she met her husband. She received her doctorate in educational leadership from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California while pursuing her dream job in education. She and her husband, of over 65 years, are blessed to have raised three successful daughters.
Dr. Joyce believes that whoever claims, “It is more blessed to give than to receive” will be stuck wondering if they actually deserve to receive an answered prayer. The stories in the book help illustrate the three steps of unconditional receiving that allow you to receive answers to your prayers. The Bible says, “It is the Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom” (Luke 12:32). Thus, it is your birthright to receive unconditionally.
This book is about receiving what you prayed for and how it happens. Dr. Joyce has created a simple way for you to join her and many others who have experienced unconditional receiving, using the three steps.
Dr. Joyce Hutchinson Craft holds bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees as well as certification as a spiritual practitioner. She blends education, life experience, and the Science of Mind to teach others how to attain their highest good through spiritual philosophy. Her work as an author and spiritual practitioner includes teaching and lecturing.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joyce Hutchinson Craft, EdD, RScP’s new book will bring readers a potent reminder of the power our words carry when used effectively in prayer.
Consumers can purchase “The ABC’s of Unconditional Receiving” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The ABC’s of Unconditional Receiving,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
