Therman Kilcrease’s Newly Released “RESTORATION OF HOPE” is a Powerful Journey of Healing and Rejuvenation of Faith
“RESTORATION OF HOPE” from Christian Faith Publishing author Therman Kilcrease is a poignant and inspiring account that chronicles a man's remarkable journey through the aftermath of a devastating car accident.
Metter, GA, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “RESTORATION OF HOPE”: an empowering message of hope for anyone facing a sudden change of fortune. “RESTORATION OF HOPE” is the creation of published author, Therman Kilcrease.
Kilcrease shares, “Respair means restoration of hope. In this book, you will read about my life after a devastating car accident and my respair. This autobiography will make you laugh, cry, and most importantly, make you inspired. Beginning from the moment I awaken from having spinal cord surgery, I detail the steep peaks and valleys of my journey, overcoming all adversity and trauma from the healing to process with family and friends. I lose many battles but decisively win the war. Should you read this book? You will see just how deep the rabbit hole went before I eventually emerged.
“Respair has the rhythm of a blueprint for anyone to follow for inner peace and perseverance while building energy to surge forward.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Therman Kilcrease’s new book unfolds as a testament to the indomitable human spirit, offering a beacon of hope for those facing life-altering challenges.
Consumers can purchase “RESTORATION OF HOPE” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “RESTORATION OF HOPE,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
