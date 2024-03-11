Scott Dalton Myers’s Newly Released “What the Bible Says About…” is an Intriguing and Inviting Examination of Key Biblical Themes
“What the Bible Says About… Creation, the Biblical Timeline, and the Age of the Universe, the Meaning and Purpose of Life, Being Saved, Death, Racism, Abortion, Suicide, the Death Penalty, the Right to Bear Arms, Government, Leadership, and More!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Scott Dalton Myers is a helpful guide that offers insightful biblical perspectives on current issues, encouraging readers to explore their understanding of God's Word and its relevance to contemporary challenges.
Altavista, VA, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “What the Bible Says About… Creation, the Biblical Timeline, and the Age of the Universe, the Meaning and Purpose of Life, Being Saved, Death, Racism, Abortion, Suicide, the Death Penalty, the Right to Bear Arms, Government, Leadership, and More!”: an informative exploration of key scripture. “What the Bible Says About” is the creation of published author, Scott Dalton Myers, a dedicated father who earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he played rugby and 150-Pound Football (now called Sprint Football) and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. Scott earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs in 2001 and is a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma Society, an international honor society for collegiate schools of business. Mr. Myers has worked in manufacturing and logistics management jobs in the Silicon Valley in Santa Clara, California; Austin, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Johannesburg, South Africa.
Myers shares, “The Bible—God’s inspired, unerring, and infallible Word—is truly His instruction manual for life and a moral compass for us all to live by. It tells us what is good, what is bad, what is right, and what is wrong.
“Unfortunately, many people believe that the Bible is no longer relevant today and was only applicable in biblical times. The Bible itself tells us quite the opposite. The issues and problems we face today are essentially the same as those faced by man in biblical times. Human nature has not changed, and God has not changed! Only the times have changed.
“The Bible has plenty to say about the issues people encounter every day, from the beginning of life to the end of life. I have addressed many of these in this book: 'The Evidence of God’s Existence;' 'Who Was and Is Jesus;' 'Being Saved;' 'Forgiveness;' 'Trials and Tribulations;' 'What Happens When You Die;' 'Families and Fathers;' 'Humility;' 'Worrying;''Depression;' 'The Environment and Nature;' 'Racism;' 'Abortion;' 'Homosexuality;' 'Adultery;' 'Transgenderism;' 'Alcohol, Drugs, and Addiction;' 'The Death Penalty;' 'The Right to Bear Arms;' 'Government;' 'Leadership;' 'Man’s Laws and God’s Laws;' 'Suicide;' 'Money and the Rich;' 'Natural Disasters;' 'Satan;' 'Demons and the Supernatural;' 'Creation, the Biblical Timeline, and the Age of the Universe;' and others.
People today are pretty much the same as people were in biblical times. Basic human nature and the human condition (being born into sin) have not changed. We face the same challenges, the same temptations, and the same trials and tribulations as the early Christians did. The Bible contains advice and guidance on every possible issue or situation we face, if we only look to it for that guidance and direction and pray to God for wisdom and discernment.
“In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began. (Titus 1:2)
“That by two immutable things, in which it was impossible for God to lie, we might have a strong consolation, who have fled for refuge to lay hold upon the hope set before us. (Hebrews 6:18)
“All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness. (2 Timothy 3:16)
“The grass withereth, the flower fadeth: but the word of our God shall stand for ever. (Isaiah 40:8)
“Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever. (Hebrews 13:8–9)
“For I am the Lord, I change not. (Malachi 3:6)
“Finally, you/we should read the Bible like a love letter, not a textbook! John 3:16 tells us, 'For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Scott Dalton Myers’s new book offers readers a biblically grounded perspective on a wide range of critical issues, inviting them to delve deeper into their faith and engage in meaningful reflection on matters that shape their beliefs and convictions.
Consumers can purchase “What the Bible Says About… Creation, the Biblical Timeline, and the Age of the Universe, the Meaning and Purpose of Life, Being Saved, Death, Racism, Abortion, Suicide, the Death Penalty, the Right to Bear Arms, Government, Leadership, and More!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What the Bible Says About… Creation, the Biblical Timeline, and the Age of the Universe, the Meaning and Purpose of Life, Being Saved, Death, Racism, Abortion, Suicide, the Death Penalty, the Right to Bear Arms, Government, Leadership, and More!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
