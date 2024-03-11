Scott Dalton Myers’s Newly Released “What the Bible Says About…” is an Intriguing and Inviting Examination of Key Biblical Themes

“What the Bible Says About… Creation, the Biblical Timeline, and the Age of the Universe, the Meaning and Purpose of Life, Being Saved, Death, Racism, Abortion, Suicide, the Death Penalty, the Right to Bear Arms, Government, Leadership, and More!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Scott Dalton Myers is a helpful guide that offers insightful biblical perspectives on current issues, encouraging readers to explore their understanding of God's Word and its relevance to contemporary challenges.