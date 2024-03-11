Terri Poirier’s Newly Released “Tooth Castleland” is a Magical Reading Experience That Will Delight Young Imaginations
“Tooth Castleland” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terri Poirier is a captivating journey into the whimsical realm where lost teeth find their way. In this delightful tale, Poirier explores the mysteries of what happens to teeth once they fall out and where the tooth fairy whisks them away.
Watertown, CT, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Tooth Castleland”: an entertaining and warmhearted fairy tale. “Tooth Castleland” is the creation of published author, Terri Poirier, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who was born and raised in Watertown, Connecticut.
Poirier shares, “Ever wonder what happens to your teeth once they fall out? Or where the tooth fairy takes the teeth once she removes them from your pillow? Come read about the incredible journey the teeth go through once they fall out!
“Tooth Castleland took many years, but I believe, for the young readers, it was worth it. I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed writing about the tooth fairy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terri Poirier’s new book is a delightful addition to any young readers collection as a fun and lighthearted story unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “Tooth Castleland” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tooth Castleland,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Poirier shares, “Ever wonder what happens to your teeth once they fall out? Or where the tooth fairy takes the teeth once she removes them from your pillow? Come read about the incredible journey the teeth go through once they fall out!
“Tooth Castleland took many years, but I believe, for the young readers, it was worth it. I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed writing about the tooth fairy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terri Poirier’s new book is a delightful addition to any young readers collection as a fun and lighthearted story unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “Tooth Castleland” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tooth Castleland,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories