Susan Tran Huynh’s New Book, "My Blankie," is a Delightful Story That Celebrates the Author’s Baby Blanket That Has Brought Her Joy and Comfort Throughout Life
Sugar Land, TX, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Susan Tran Huynh, a loving wife and mother to two brilliant children who currently resides in Houston, has completed her most recent book, “My Blankie”: a charming tale that follows the author as she reflects upon her treasure baby blanket and how it has served as a safety net and source of reassurance despite all of life’s high and lows.
“‘I love my baby blankie oh so, so very much… It brings me so much comfort each time I feel its touch…’ So begins a story of a little girl who received a simple gift when she was born,” writes Huynh. “Little did she know, this small gesture would bring warmth to the ever-changing moments in her life!”
She continues, “This poetic story sends a message that sometimes we need to receive comfort in this world for the strength to keep moving forward. Whether it be a special blanket or favorite memento, one can find contentment in what provides support and security.”
Published by Fulton Books, Susan Tran Huynh’s book pays homage to the author’s humble beginnings and reflects on all that she has shared with her baby blanket over the years, from imaginative adventures as a child to moving out and starting a family of her own. Heartfelt and filled with vibrant illustrations, “My Blankie” is sure to capture the imaginations of young readers, while inviting adult readers to look back fondly on their own beloved toys that have brought them comfort as well.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Blankie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
