Shadrack Antwi’s New Book, "Scandal Brokers," Centers Around a Murder Investigation That Reveals a Growing Market of Scandal Brokers and Who Their Next Target Might be
Dumfries, VA, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Shadrack Antwi, a software engineer who has worked in data technologies at various companies, has completed his most recent book, “Scandal Brokers”: a gripping thriller that follows an investigation into the mysterious death of a movie star that leads detectives down a dangerous path into the underground market of scandal brokering.
Originally from Ghana, author Shadrack Antwi moved to the United States for grad school and work. His graduate study was in computational social networks, epidemics, and social contagion. Currently, the author lives in Virginia with his family. “Scandal Brokers” is his first novel.
“In a techno-society where cyberspace is the conduit of life and business, connectivity and surveillance run hand in hand,” writes Antwi. “When a popular star of a movie franchise is killed in a suspicious accident during the filming of a high-octane stunt scene, the police detective unit led by Lieutenant Beever must leverage the city’s data surveillance capabilities and other resources to connect the drama-fueled relationships and events surrounding the movie star’s death.
“As the case takes them through the complex, connected layers of the corporate studio, the city, and the deceased movie star’s life, the detectives’ investigation finds them helping an actress from the movie franchise protect herself from another apparent accidental death. The detectives must also be mindful of a dangerous, growing type of market makers—scandal brokers. Beever and his homicide investigation team may soon experience that scandal brokering is more than just a competitor and disruptor of police evidence collecting.”
Published by Fulton Books, Shadrack Antwi’s book will keep the pages turning as readers follow Lieutenant Beever and his unit deeper down the rabbit hole of scandal brokers, all while fighting against the clock to protect yet another potential victim. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Antwi draws upon his years of experience in software engineering to weave a fascinating and imaginative tale, leading readers spellbound right up until the stunning end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Scandal Brokers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Originally from Ghana, author Shadrack Antwi moved to the United States for grad school and work. His graduate study was in computational social networks, epidemics, and social contagion. Currently, the author lives in Virginia with his family. “Scandal Brokers” is his first novel.
“In a techno-society where cyberspace is the conduit of life and business, connectivity and surveillance run hand in hand,” writes Antwi. “When a popular star of a movie franchise is killed in a suspicious accident during the filming of a high-octane stunt scene, the police detective unit led by Lieutenant Beever must leverage the city’s data surveillance capabilities and other resources to connect the drama-fueled relationships and events surrounding the movie star’s death.
“As the case takes them through the complex, connected layers of the corporate studio, the city, and the deceased movie star’s life, the detectives’ investigation finds them helping an actress from the movie franchise protect herself from another apparent accidental death. The detectives must also be mindful of a dangerous, growing type of market makers—scandal brokers. Beever and his homicide investigation team may soon experience that scandal brokering is more than just a competitor and disruptor of police evidence collecting.”
Published by Fulton Books, Shadrack Antwi’s book will keep the pages turning as readers follow Lieutenant Beever and his unit deeper down the rabbit hole of scandal brokers, all while fighting against the clock to protect yet another potential victim. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Antwi draws upon his years of experience in software engineering to weave a fascinating and imaginative tale, leading readers spellbound right up until the stunning end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Scandal Brokers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories