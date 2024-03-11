Teddy J.’s New Book, "Before and After," Follows One Man’s Journey to Repair His Soul After Disobeying the Rules of the Afterlife and Being Reincarnated as Punishment
New York, NY, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Teddy J., who was raised all over New York City, has completed his most recent book, “Before and After”: a gripping story of a troubled man who, after meeting an untimely demise, becomes an unruly soul in the afterlife and must learn a valuable lesson about the error of his ways before he is allowed to move on once more.
After indulging in a life of crime, Teddy J. decided to make a hard turn at the age of nineteen. While at the top of his class, he lost his sight and was forced to live in a world of darkness, with only a selected few trustworthy friends and family, after finding out that mostly everyone can’t be trusted. After a short while, it became much easier for him to recognize more and more ways to make a living doing both good and bad, while making a name for himself. Now known as the Blind Boss, the author has overcome the odds against him and fulfilled his unknown, lifelong dream of becoming a writer.
Teddy J. shares, “‘Before and After’ is a novel that relates to how negativity and the need to be on top can corrupt and influence the minds of most people with broken promises of riches and fame, along with everything that comes with it.
“The main character (Useth/Usemmie) becomes a lost soul after a tragic death. Useth then decides to enjoy his afterlife a bit too much as he starts to disobey the rules of the other world. Then he is sentenced to be reincarnated into one of the harshest realities one can or can’t live through. Along with his soulmate, known as Moosy, they both are forced to live in the stink of their own trouble. Death is now denied to both, and moving on is not possible for either of them, until a very valuable life lesson is learned.”
Published by Fulton Books, Teddy J.’s book will take readers on a powerful journey of personal growth as Useth and Moosy work to atone for their past lives and earn the salvation they so desperately desire. Heartfelt and character-driven, “Before and After” is a stunning page-turner that’s sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end, remaining with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Before and After” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
