Rhiannon Kay’s New Book, "The Prophecy's Daughter," Follows a Witch Who Must Learn to Master Her Powers in Order to Save Her World from Utter Destruction
New York, NY, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rhiannon Kay, an avid reader, TV show binger, and music lover, has completed her most recent book, “The Prophecy's Daughter”: a gripping fantasy that centers around Nessa, a powerful witch who is destined to save her world, but must learn to control the elements and her incredible power before it’s too late.
Author Rhiannon Kay has been telling stories since she could talk, and holds degrees in English creative writing, journalism, and broadcast from the University of Idaho. In her spare time, Rhiannon can be found reading, playing the violin, binge-watching TV with her husband, chilling with friends, and cuddling with her dog. The author’s favorite place to be is on the beach with her toes in the sand, although she will settle for being in her office with either a pen and paper or her laptop at hand.
“Nessa has been destined for great power since the day she was born and not just because she is the daughter of the High Priestess,” shares Kay. “There has long been a prophecy of a witch or warlock who would have power over all the elements, one who would defeat an old enemy and save their kind from doom. Nessa is that witch—the prophecy’s daughter. Now if only she could get control over her massive powers.
“As if trying to master all the elements and preparing for every possible disastrous event that could happen, a certain bad-boy warlock takes an interest in her and not in a good way. Valcon is the last thing that Nessa needs, but as the bad boy facade starts to fade away, something else starts to develop. Is it possible that Nessa could find love in the midst of what could be the end of her world?
“The demonic world, which hasn’t attacked in years, is back again. This time it appears that they are planning to stick around until they have destroyed every last witch and warlock still living. The prophecy predicted something devastating like this. It also predicted that the prophecy’s daughter would save them. But as Nessa learns as the attacks start, the prophecy also foretold that she might be the one to send her world into ruin.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rhiannon Kay’s book will take readers on an epic journey as they follow Nessa’s training to fulfill her destiny and save her world or risk everything she loves if she fails. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Rhiannon weaves a brilliant and character-driven tale that will ask the ultimate question of whether or not Nessa has what it takes to save those she loves, or witness the demons destroy everything she’s ever known.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Prophecy's Daughter” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
