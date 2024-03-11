Dennis McQuaig’s New Book, “Going Through Hell Into God's Grace,” Follows the Author as He Works to Change Himself and Turn to God to Seek Complete Salvation
Fayetteville, NC, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dennis McQuaig, a veteran of the US Army, has completed his most recent book, “Going Through Hell Into God's Grace”: a powerful memoir that explores how, after years of sin and turning from the Lord, the author managed to forge a lasting relationship with God and accept Christ into his heart, ultimately turning his life around to obtain God’s Grace.
After accepting Jesus Christ into his life, author Dennis McQuaig settled down in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he served five years of his Army career. He is a member of a Baptist Church in the area, started two homeless programs, and has helped multiple churches in collecting clothes and food and distributing them to food banks in the area. The author has been part of the prison ministry for over fifteen years, and his main goal is to do the work that God has tasked him with through the gifts that he acquired over the course of his life.
McQuaig shares, “I am writing this book because I want to inspire others to realize that you can go through hell your entire life and still receive the grace of God, no matter how bad it was or how bad the things that you have done to others.
“... I want to be able to reach more people from my life experience and let them see that no matter what happened in the past or what others have done to them, God’s grace will save them and change them–if they are willing to let God work through them. It starts with each person accepting blame and responsibility for their own mistakes. They must want to change.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dennis McQuaig’s book is a poignant and emotionally stirring journey that reveals how one can make changes in order to lead a life that is truly centered around Christ and follows his teachings of love and forgiveness. Bearing his very soul on each page, McQuaig shares this stunning, faith-based transformation story in the hope of helping readers open their hearts to the Lord and discover how God’s Grace can lead to true and absolute freedom from the shackles of darkness and sin.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Going Through Hell Into God's Grace” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
