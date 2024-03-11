Author Michael Lashaun Durant’s New Book, "The Droplet," Follows a Fallen Angel Who Possesses an Unsuspecting Human in Order to Quench His Unending Thirst for Blood
Recent release “The Droplet” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Lashaun Durant is a fascinating story that centers around Drake, whose life is forever changed after encountering a fallen angel named Pyrus who possesses him. Now controlled by Pyrus’s desire for human blood, Drake begins draining victims to satiate the angel within him as his loved ones try to find a way to free him.
Portsmouth, VA, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Lashaun Durant has completed his new book, “The Droplet”: a gripping story of a young man named Drake who becomes possessed by a fallen angel with a thirst for human blood and leads to the creation of a new race of beings.
Durant writes, “In this riveting tale, you will discover the growing pains of unchecked hidden desires, curses, true love, horror, and suspense. Come take this journey to experience the full feeling of love and devotion to someone other than yourself. After reading this, you will understand why it may just be a good thing that we are naturally afraid of the things that go ‘bump’ in the night.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Lashaun Durant’s enthralling tale will take readers on a captivating thrill ride as Drake struggles with his possession and does everything he can to resist the angel Pyrus’s control over him. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Droplet” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Droplet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Durant writes, “In this riveting tale, you will discover the growing pains of unchecked hidden desires, curses, true love, horror, and suspense. Come take this journey to experience the full feeling of love and devotion to someone other than yourself. After reading this, you will understand why it may just be a good thing that we are naturally afraid of the things that go ‘bump’ in the night.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Lashaun Durant’s enthralling tale will take readers on a captivating thrill ride as Drake struggles with his possession and does everything he can to resist the angel Pyrus’s control over him. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Droplet” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Droplet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories