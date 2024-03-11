Author Michael Lashaun Durant’s New Book, "The Droplet," Follows a Fallen Angel Who Possesses an Unsuspecting Human in Order to Quench His Unending Thirst for Blood

Recent release “The Droplet” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Lashaun Durant is a fascinating story that centers around Drake, whose life is forever changed after encountering a fallen angel named Pyrus who possesses him. Now controlled by Pyrus’s desire for human blood, Drake begins draining victims to satiate the angel within him as his loved ones try to find a way to free him.