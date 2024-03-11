Author Patrick Wade’s New Book, “My Life with Dea: An Unexpected Love Story,” is a Captivating Tale That Tells the True Love Story Shared Between the Author and His Wife
Recent release “My Life with Dea: An Unexpected Love Story” from Newman Springs Publishing author Patrick Wade is a brilliant and heartfelt memoir that follows the author as he meets his soulmate and has his life changed forever, building a fulfilling love and partnership through uplifting and encouraging each other despite life’s trials and struggles.
Belleville, IL, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Patrick Wade, a Vietnam veteran and former member of the US Air Force, has completed his new book, “My Life with Dea: An Unexpected Love Story”: a beautiful and true account that follows the real love story between the author and his wife, exploring the incredible memories and life that they managed to build together.
Born and raised in Michigan until his family moved out west, author Patrick Wade attended New Mexico Tech college before dropping out to join the US Air Force during the Vietnam war. While in the Air Force, he managed to get a BS degree in electronic engineering and technology with an AS in computer science. After nine and a half years, he was honorably discharged in 1980 and went immediately to work for a company in St. Louis, later meeting his wife. He managed to get his MS degree in management and, with inspiration and encouragement from his wife, began writing poetry and eventually novels. Patrick retired in 2014 and, with a lot of time off, he was once again inspired by his wife to begin the journey of writing a book about the life they had.
“This is about how a simple change in jobs changed my whole life forever,” shares Patrick. “I thought I had it made, but unbeknownst to me, my life was about to change and my journey had only just begun. Oh, there were plenty of ups and downs in my life, but I didn’t expect it to turn out the way it did in a place I thought I would never have gone. Funny how things work out—after all, a love story has its beginnings, a middle, and an end. You just never know where life will take you.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Patrick Wade’s enthralling tale will take readers on a powerful journey to discover just how quickly one’s life can change forever, and the mysterious ways in which destiny can transpire in unexpected ways. Emotionally stirring and deeply personal, “My Life with Dea” is sure to resonate with readers of all walks of life and remain with them long after its poignant conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Life with Dea: An Unexpected Love Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
