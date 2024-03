Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The 50 Greatest Pubs in Herts, Beds & Bucks: Colour Edition," by Ian Hirst

Oxford, United Kingdom, March 11, 2024 --( PR.com )-- About The 50 Greatest Pubs in Herts, Beds & Bucks: Colour EditionThe wonderful counties of Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire have many great pubs which, over the years, have all been truly essential parts of their own local communities. This book celebrates at length the very finest of these with detailed history and other interesting facts for each pub covering many years of change, providing an enthralling read. Ian Hirst has selected 50 great pubs which are located right across this area that have welcomed many famous patrons and the odd ghost over the years.The photographs that accompany each individual pub’s entry provide a flavour of the many varied pubs included in both rural and town locations. This will interest both visitors and local residents alike and will encourage many visits to soak up the unique atmosphere of each pub and relax with some drinks or a meal.This work is available worldwide:Paperback: 128 pagesISBN-13: 9781800947108Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.74 x 22.86 cmPublisher: Michael Terence Publishing (Thirsty Tours Publication)Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/GPHBBInstagram thirsty__toursAlso in the Greatest Pubs series:The 30 Greatest Pubs in DublinPaperback: 84 pagesISBN-13: 978180093766Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.51 x 22.86 cmPublisher: Michael Terence Publishing (Thirsty Tours Publication)Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/GPDUBThe 30 Greatest Pubs in YorkPaperback: 84 pagesISBN-13: 9781800942295Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.51 x 22.86 cmPublisher: Michael Terence Publishing (Thirsty Tours Publication)Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/GPYORKThe 50 Greatest Pubs in Central LondonPaperback: 130 pagesISBN-13: 9781913289539Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.79 x 22.86 cmPublisher: Michael Terence Publishing (Thirsty Tours Publication)Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/GPLONAbout Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002