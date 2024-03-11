Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The 50 Greatest Pubs in Herts, Beds & Bucks: Colour Edition," by Ian Hirst
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The 50 Greatest Pubs in Herts, Beds & Bucks: Colour Edition" – a full-colour pub guide by Ian Hirst.
Oxford, United Kingdom, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About The 50 Greatest Pubs in Herts, Beds & Bucks: Colour Edition
The wonderful counties of Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire have many great pubs which, over the years, have all been truly essential parts of their own local communities. This book celebrates at length the very finest of these with detailed history and other interesting facts for each pub covering many years of change, providing an enthralling read. Ian Hirst has selected 50 great pubs which are located right across this area that have welcomed many famous patrons and the odd ghost over the years.
The photographs that accompany each individual pub’s entry provide a flavour of the many varied pubs included in both rural and town locations. This will interest both visitors and local residents alike and will encourage many visits to soak up the unique atmosphere of each pub and relax with some drinks or a meal.
This work is available worldwide:
Paperback: 128 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800947108
Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.74 x 22.86 cm
Publisher: Michael Terence Publishing (Thirsty Tours Publication)
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/GPHBB
Instagram thirsty__tours
Also in the Greatest Pubs series:
The 30 Greatest Pubs in Dublin
Paperback: 84 pages
ISBN-13: 978180093766
Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.51 x 22.86 cm
Publisher: Michael Terence Publishing (Thirsty Tours Publication)
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/GPDUB
The 30 Greatest Pubs in York
Paperback: 84 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942295
Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.51 x 22.86 cm
Publisher: Michael Terence Publishing (Thirsty Tours Publication)
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/GPYORK
The 50 Greatest Pubs in Central London
Paperback: 130 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913289539
Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.79 x 22.86 cm
Publisher: Michael Terence Publishing (Thirsty Tours Publication)
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/GPLON
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
