Author Nick Hofbauer’s New Book, "The Rails of Life: Rails to Glory," is the Story of Two People in the 1930s Who Bonded by the Railroad and Their Eternal Love
Recent release “The Rails of Life: Rails to Glory” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nick Hofbauer shares a love story between two people who come from completely different walks of life but are bound together.
Finleyville, PA, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nick Hofbauer, a thirty-year-old hopeless romantic who has a passion for trains and wildlife, has completed his new book, “The Rails of Life: Rails to Glory”: an engrossing romance that follows Nick Greenwood, a working-class railroad engineer from America, and Serena Rose, who is from a high-class English family. After a chance encounter, they begin to fall in love, but not everything is so rosy for them.
There is one member of Serena’s family who will need extra convincing that Nick is good enough for Serena. Meanwhile, a strange new student at Serena’s school will lead her to trouble.
Author Nick Hofbauer was diagnosed with high-functioning autism at the age of three, but he does not really see himself as a person with a disability. He feels he is just a normal person.
Nick lives with his mom, his older brother, four rescue dogs, four rescue cats, and his brother’s lizard. He has lived in the great state of Pennsylvania all of his life and is very fond of the Pennsylvania Railroad.
Hofbauer writes, “They arrive at the mansion where Serena lives with her mother and her older sister, Julie. The mansion has a small private railroad yard where Richard, her father, once worked. There is a locomotive shed for the family’s locomotives and an old locomotive shed and cabin left as a tribute to Richard and his steam engine that once called the shed its home. Now it is abandoned and surrounded by thick bushes. Only Serena goes there and, on rare occasions, Emily too.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nick Hofbauer’s memorable tale invites readers to discover how Nick and Serena’s story will unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “The Rails of Life: Rails to Glory” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
