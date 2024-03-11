Author Plammoottil V. Cherian’s New Book "Finishing the Race Human History, Life, and Race Before Us" Reveals Humanity's Future by Exploring Its History Within Scripture
Recent release “Finishing the Race Human History, Life, and Race Before Us” from Covenant Books author Plammoottil V. Cherian is a faith-based discussion on where humanity came from and what their future holds. Through his research, Cherian will reveal how humanity, through reaching the heights of civilization, have alienated themselves from God and moved further away from his truth.
Buffalo Grove, IL, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Plammoottil V. Cherian, a life science professor who retired after fifty years of academic career in research and teaching, has completed his new book, “Finishing the Race Human History, Life, and Race Before Us”: a thought-provoking discussion that explores humanity’s history as it relates to Scripture, as well as what is to come as mankind move further and further from the truth that can only be found through the Lord.
After earning his PhD from Indiana State University, author Plammoottil V. Cherian went on to receive his postdoctoral training from the University of Pennsylvania, where subsequently he became a faculty member, working as a research scientist in the Department of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Passionate about teaching and providing students in-depth knowledge about the complexities of life, from bacterium to a behemoth and human life, he devoted his full time to teaching before retiring from Saginaw Valley State University.
“Winston Churchill in 1948 told the House of Commons, ‘Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it’,” writes Cherian. “Today, some people want to rewrite history and erase facts they do not like. We cannot pretend Civil War did not happen, we cannot erase the fact that our democracy was attacked in an attempt to overthrow the legitimate election result and the government (in January 2021) by a violent mob supported by several lawmakers elected to the Congress. Many in one political party is in the midst of not only an ideological revolution embracing falsities but also an outright revolt against history, truth, and God. Everything that has happened in our nation is not pleasant, and some were bad, but they are facts of truth and history. As Winston Churchill said, whether good or bad, we must learn from the history, and if our generations do not have the true facts of history, we are not only doomed to repeat the mistakes but wreck the nation by the hands of despots.”
Cherian continues, “Of all the creations, only humanity has eternity put into human heart by the Creator (Eccl. 3:11). The world needs redemption from falsehood, dishonesty, and tyranny. No matter what others feel, truth matters, and no one wins by deception. Only truth will set us free. The hour has come for America to wake up from our slumber to save our nation from the peril it faces and lead the rest of the world. Save our nation and the sacred democracy by seeking God of truth. I address America by name because it is my country and is the world’s leader, with a moral obligation to lead the rest of the world to finish the race set before us. As the world is coming to an end, let us finish the race in victory, giving glory that is due to God. With that call, I submit this book to the general public.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Plammoottil V. Cherian’s new book will take readers on a profound ride through humankind’s history, revealing how mankind arose from one man and one blood having been spread to different parts of the planet and having occupied the territories they inhabit. Through his writings, Cherian aims to encourage readers to realize the issues plaguing nations and the history that is slowly being repeated, challenging them to stand up for the truth and fight for their future before it is too late.
Readers can purchase “Finishing the Race Human History, Life, and Race Before Us” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
