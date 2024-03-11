Author Plammoottil V. Cherian’s New Book "Finishing the Race Human History, Life, and Race Before Us" Reveals Humanity's Future by Exploring Its History Within Scripture

Recent release “Finishing the Race Human History, Life, and Race Before Us” from Covenant Books author Plammoottil V. Cherian is a faith-based discussion on where humanity came from and what their future holds. Through his research, Cherian will reveal how humanity, through reaching the heights of civilization, have alienated themselves from God and moved further away from his truth.