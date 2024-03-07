Housing Authority of Plainfield Presents Black History Month Event with Proceeds Benefiting Scholarships in the Plainfield Community
Plainfield, NJ, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Housing Authority of Plainfield (HAP) celebrated Black History Month with residents and the greater Plainfield community on Friday, March 1 at Richmond Towers. The event was sponsored by The Plainfield Culture and Heritage Foundation, HAP, Premier Community Development Corporation, and the Joanne Hollis Gardens & Richmond Towers Resident Associations. Guest speaker Pastor Mae Belin led the discussion titled Black History Month 2024: Black Resistance.
Proceeds from the event will go toward the HAP/PCDC Scholarship Fund and support the Plainfield community to prosper. Scholarships range from $500 to $1,000 and are awarded in pursuit of post-high school studies at college, university, or post-secondary educational institutions. Those who are interested in contributing may learn more on the PCDC website at www.pcdc-nj.com.
Longtime HAP resident Annie Lynn often attends the annual Black History Month event at the housing authority, “This is always a very successful, very informative event. I enjoy volunteering to put on this event and it’s encouraging and rewarding to be a part of.”
HAP Executive Director Randall M. Wood said, “Every February I place great importance on taking the time to honor Black History Month. As an organization deeply connected with the Black community, all of us at the Housing Authority of Plainfield are celebrating the legacy of the incredible Black leaders who came before us. Acknowledging their accomplishments and understanding our past helps us shape the future of American history.”
The housing authority supports uplifting and recognizing Black leaders on a local level as well as those who advocate for Black rights. Maya Angelou once said, "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." To further promote this notion, HAP has reestablished its Employee of the Year Program in 2024. HAP is encouraging residents and staff to share their gratitude for those who make a difference at the housing authority every day by sharing their feedback in person at the Richmond Towers administrative office or the Joanne Hollis Gardens Community Resource Center, or emailing info@hap-nj.com.
Photos from the event are available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1TSIcRb8x2HXCmxL34ZMgyS4is3mYJQlv. For more information about the HAP/PCDC scholarship process please contact Joyce Clark-Cabbell at joycec@hap-nj.org or call 908-769-6335 extension 619.
About the Housing Authority of Plainfield
The Housing Authority of Plainfield continues to develop resources to enhance Plainfield’s low and moderate income and senior communities, by collaborating with its network of community service providers and other public agencies to better serve the community under the Affordable Housing Federal, State, and local housing initiatives, and to enhance home ownership opportunities for income eligible residents. HAP collaborates with residents and public, non-profit, and private entities to create viable, healthy communities and to empower residents to achieve financial independence. HAP achieves the above while maintaining strong internal controls, and developing and maintaining a strong culture of mutual respect, fiscal responsibility, and ethical behavior by its employees, residents, and other key stakeholders. For more information about HAP, visit www.hapnj.org.
About the Premier Community Development Corporation
HAP’s 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Premier Community Development Corporation, works in conjunction with the City of Plainfield to improve neighborhoods for local residents and focuses on the development and rehabilitation of quality housing for the improvement of family lives in urban communities. Established in 2007, PCDC serves primarily Union County but also has strong ties in Middlesex, Monmouth, and Somerset counties in New Jersey.
