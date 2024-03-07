HealthONE, Proud to be a Part of HCA Healthcare, One of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies
Recognition of commitment to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance and governance programs.
Denver, CO, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- HealthONE, as a part of HCA Healthcare, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. HCA Healthcare has been recognized 14 times and is one of only four honorees in the Healthcare Providers category this year.
“We are extraordinarily proud of the culture we have built that is based on integrity and compassion,” stated Chad Christianson, President and CEO of HealthONE. “This repeated acknowledgement validates that our colleagues are deeply committed to doing what is right by our patients each and every day.”
Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical assessment is grounded in their Ethics Quotient, which requires companies to provide over 200 proof points on their culture of ethics, including environmental, social and governance practices, ethics and compliance program, diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data then undergoes further qualitative analysis by Ethisphere. The process serves as a framework to capture and codify leading ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.
HCA Healthcare strives to make the communities where we live and work stronger. In 2023, colleagues logged more than 180,000 volunteer hours and gave $16.9 million in giving with HCA Healthcare matching. Additionally, the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund, a 501(c)3 public charity run by colleagues, for colleagues, surpassed $100 million in grants awarded since its founding in 2005.
In 2023, HCA Healthcare and the HCA Healthcare Foundation gave more than $43 million to community organizations across the nation. The HCA Healthcare Foundation also continued to support the Healthier Tomorrow Fund, a community impact fund focused on addressing high-priority community needs and advancing health equity. Since its launch in 2021, the Fund has committed more than $19 million in communities where HCA Healthcare has a presence and made grants to 81 nonprofit organizations. Additionally, HCA Healthcare delivered charity care, uninsured discounts and other uncompensated care at an estimated cost of approximately $3.7 billion in 2023.
HealthONE has a long history of investing in Denver. In 2022, donated more than $1 million to community organizations and provided charity care, uninsured discounts and other uncompensated care at a cost of $67.9 million. In the same year, HealthONE colleagues spent more than 8,290 hours volunteering in the communities they serve.
HCA Healthcare strives to foster a culture of diversity and belief that excellence in healthcare starts with a foundation of inclusion, compassion and respect. As a part of that commitment:
· HCA Healthcare maintains a Patient Advisory Group to help identify and address potential health disparities, as well as to develop strategies that advance health equity.
· HCA Healthcare has hired more than 60,000 veterans, active-duty and reserve personnel and military spouses since 2012. In 2023, HCA Healthcare was again designated as a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times for the fourth consecutive year and was upgraded to a Gold distinction for veteran hiring practices by VIQTORY.
· HCA Healthcare is committed to workplace inclusion and in 2023 earned a top score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI) for the second consecutive year.
· HCA Healthcare and its facilities are members of Practice Greenhealth, which seeks to provide sustainable healthcare solutions. Since 2002, HCA Healthcare has received 173 Practice Greenhealth awards.
· HCA Healthcare has also announced approximately $7.42 million towards its $10 million commitment over three years to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) to invest in the next generation of healthcare leaders and help create a stronger, more inclusive healthcare system.
HCA Healthcare also aims to support the physical, mental, professional and financial health of its colleagues in multiple ways. HCA Healthcare is proud to invest in a variety of benefits and resources such as Nurse Care, a 24/7 free and confidential mental health program for the needs of HCA Healthcare hospital-based nurses, and the Wellbeing Hub, a one-stop website for support tools and resources.
“It’s always inspiring to recognize the World’s Most Ethical Companies. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance, and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere’s chief strategy officer and executive chair. “Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to HCA Healthcare for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business.”
In 2024, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 20 countries and 44 industries. The full list of the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.
“We are extraordinarily proud of the culture we have built that is based on integrity and compassion,” stated Chad Christianson, President and CEO of HealthONE. “This repeated acknowledgement validates that our colleagues are deeply committed to doing what is right by our patients each and every day.”
Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical assessment is grounded in their Ethics Quotient, which requires companies to provide over 200 proof points on their culture of ethics, including environmental, social and governance practices, ethics and compliance program, diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data then undergoes further qualitative analysis by Ethisphere. The process serves as a framework to capture and codify leading ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.
HCA Healthcare strives to make the communities where we live and work stronger. In 2023, colleagues logged more than 180,000 volunteer hours and gave $16.9 million in giving with HCA Healthcare matching. Additionally, the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund, a 501(c)3 public charity run by colleagues, for colleagues, surpassed $100 million in grants awarded since its founding in 2005.
In 2023, HCA Healthcare and the HCA Healthcare Foundation gave more than $43 million to community organizations across the nation. The HCA Healthcare Foundation also continued to support the Healthier Tomorrow Fund, a community impact fund focused on addressing high-priority community needs and advancing health equity. Since its launch in 2021, the Fund has committed more than $19 million in communities where HCA Healthcare has a presence and made grants to 81 nonprofit organizations. Additionally, HCA Healthcare delivered charity care, uninsured discounts and other uncompensated care at an estimated cost of approximately $3.7 billion in 2023.
HealthONE has a long history of investing in Denver. In 2022, donated more than $1 million to community organizations and provided charity care, uninsured discounts and other uncompensated care at a cost of $67.9 million. In the same year, HealthONE colleagues spent more than 8,290 hours volunteering in the communities they serve.
HCA Healthcare strives to foster a culture of diversity and belief that excellence in healthcare starts with a foundation of inclusion, compassion and respect. As a part of that commitment:
· HCA Healthcare maintains a Patient Advisory Group to help identify and address potential health disparities, as well as to develop strategies that advance health equity.
· HCA Healthcare has hired more than 60,000 veterans, active-duty and reserve personnel and military spouses since 2012. In 2023, HCA Healthcare was again designated as a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times for the fourth consecutive year and was upgraded to a Gold distinction for veteran hiring practices by VIQTORY.
· HCA Healthcare is committed to workplace inclusion and in 2023 earned a top score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI) for the second consecutive year.
· HCA Healthcare and its facilities are members of Practice Greenhealth, which seeks to provide sustainable healthcare solutions. Since 2002, HCA Healthcare has received 173 Practice Greenhealth awards.
· HCA Healthcare has also announced approximately $7.42 million towards its $10 million commitment over three years to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) to invest in the next generation of healthcare leaders and help create a stronger, more inclusive healthcare system.
HCA Healthcare also aims to support the physical, mental, professional and financial health of its colleagues in multiple ways. HCA Healthcare is proud to invest in a variety of benefits and resources such as Nurse Care, a 24/7 free and confidential mental health program for the needs of HCA Healthcare hospital-based nurses, and the Wellbeing Hub, a one-stop website for support tools and resources.
“It’s always inspiring to recognize the World’s Most Ethical Companies. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance, and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere’s chief strategy officer and executive chair. “Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to HCA Healthcare for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business.”
In 2024, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 20 countries and 44 industries. The full list of the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.
Contact
HealthONEContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Categories