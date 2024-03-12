DDB Completes 2nd of Hilton Multi-Phase Renovation
The second phase of Hilton DoubleTree's multi-phase renovation has been completed by DDB Contracting.
Newton, NJ, March 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- DDB Contracting, of Newton, NJ, completes the second phase of the multi-phase renovation of Hilton’s DoubleTree in Syracuse, NY.
The renovation consisted of a substantial refurbishment of 50 hotel guest rooms to comply with DoubleTree’s new brand standards.
The second phase of the project was finalized over the span of four weeks. DDB Contracting worked industriously, employing meticulous planning, to guarantee optimal occupancy throughout the final phase of this project.
Construction was conducted for Premier/Remington Hospitality, which has been loyally partnering with DDB Contracting for over 12 years.
Established in 1968, Remington Hospitality is a well-known hospitality management firm recognized for its outstanding service and proficiency in property administration. Boasting a collection of approximately 150 hotels, the company has positioned itself as a frontrunner in the industry, consistently providing exceptional service and upholding a distinguished reputation of excellence.
“I am delighted that our pricing and schedule adherence have enabled us to maintain a long-standing partnership with both PPM and this Hilton property. Working at this DoubleTree location for half a year, we are excited to further enhance the relationships we have fostered while working at this establishment," says Eric Albanese, CEO at DDB Contracting.
Founded in 1987, DDB Contracting is a family owned and operated full service, self-performing general contractor, servicing all divisions of commercial construction across the United States. DDB Contracting has committed itself to building loyal partnerships within the construction industry, providing expertise, attention to detail, and going above and beyond for each client.
