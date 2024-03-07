Live Art Show & Sale - April 12, 13, 2024
Tomball Art League hosts its Springtime Art Show & Sale in Tomball, Texas. Adults and Students will show and sell their 2D and 3D works along with special guests from "Creating With Blind Abandon."
Tomball, TX, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The public is invited to view show and buy beautiful, unique works at Lone Star College – Tomball Community Library.
Entries will be judged, and first place winners critiqued by: Doug Hiser. Cash awards are given for: Adult Best of Show, Student Best of Show, TAL Choice Award.
"Creating With Blind Abandon," art created by and for the visually impaired, will also be exhibiting as our special guest and seeking community votes for best adult and student art.
A portion of the proceeds from TAL shows goes to “Friends of Lone Star College Tomball Community Library” to support library programming.
TAL Show & Sale Schedule of Events:
· Open to Public: Friday, April 12, 1pm-6pm; Saturday, April 13, 10am-4pm
· Judge critique / winners announced Friday, April 12, 1pm (please do not arrive earlier)
· Location: Lone Star College/Tomball Community Library @ 30555 Tomball Parkway, Tomball, Texas 77375
About The Tomball Art League:
The Tomball Art League Mission is to promote Art appreciation in Tomball and surrounding communities, to stimulate enthusiasm for the Arts, to increase knowledge and skills by having renowned artists demonstrate, and to unite artists by having a common meeting place. Monthly, our members and guests enjoy talented guest artists from a wide variety of styles and medias, who present live demonstrations, skills development and/or lead art related topic discussions. Along with gaining more knowledge and socializing with other local artists, TAL offers its members opportunities to share their work with each other and the public through options such as the bi-annual Art Show & Sale, local bank installations, and free website promotion via The Tomball Art League website.
Kathy Wortham
281-731-0894
www.thetomballartleague.com/
For show/sale specifics: CJ Foster, 405-301-0887
