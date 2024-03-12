Author Crystal L. Goss’s New Book, "Lovin Me Always," is a Collection of Poetry That Offers Endless Hope and Encouragement to All Readers
Recent release “Lovin Me Always” from Page Publishing author Crystal L. Goss is a heartwarming and powerful collection of enlightening poetry that celebrates the many ups and downs of love and life.
Montgomery, IL, March 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Crystal L. Goss, who was born and raised in the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois, has completed her new book, “Lovin Me Always”: a collection of joyful poems that encourage readers to love themselves and others.
Author Crystal L. Goss is a self-taught writer and poet who loves and enjoys her children and grandchildren. She enjoys working in the home healthcare field, coming from working in the public library, where she found her love of reading and writing. She wants the reader to feel like they are part of the poem and can relate to the thoughts of the words.
Goss writes, “Have you ever had thoughts of how you feel, how others may feel, and what and how to say them? Have you ever been in a room full of people yet felt so alone, confused, and complicated? Contemporary poetry can put your mind in a place where you can visualize and imagine being in the words and being one with what they’re saying. ‘Lovin Me Always’ will give you the feeling of love, life, and just living. It’s about everyone and no one in particular, what you could feel and think, or just some words delicately put together, being in touch with how you feel yet remaining quiet, words that could be about what others are afraid to say or how they feel. Either way, it will make you think about loving others but, better yet, loving yourself even more always!”
Published by Page Publishing, Crystal L. Goss’s affirming work inspires readers to see the best in those around them.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “Lovin Me Always” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Crystal L. Goss is a self-taught writer and poet who loves and enjoys her children and grandchildren. She enjoys working in the home healthcare field, coming from working in the public library, where she found her love of reading and writing. She wants the reader to feel like they are part of the poem and can relate to the thoughts of the words.
Goss writes, “Have you ever had thoughts of how you feel, how others may feel, and what and how to say them? Have you ever been in a room full of people yet felt so alone, confused, and complicated? Contemporary poetry can put your mind in a place where you can visualize and imagine being in the words and being one with what they’re saying. ‘Lovin Me Always’ will give you the feeling of love, life, and just living. It’s about everyone and no one in particular, what you could feel and think, or just some words delicately put together, being in touch with how you feel yet remaining quiet, words that could be about what others are afraid to say or how they feel. Either way, it will make you think about loving others but, better yet, loving yourself even more always!”
Published by Page Publishing, Crystal L. Goss’s affirming work inspires readers to see the best in those around them.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “Lovin Me Always” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories