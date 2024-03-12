Author Saleem Underwood’s New Book, "The Big 5," is a Compelling Novel That Follows the Rise and Fall of One of the Most Infamous Crime Families in Arizona

Recent release “The Big 5” from Page Publishing author Saleem Underwood is a riveting thriller that centers around a heinous crime gang known as the Big Five Click, who are banded together through their need to survive and prove themselves. But as their crime spree grows, the law catches up to them, and soon their empire begins to slowly unravel.