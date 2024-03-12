Author Saleem Underwood’s New Book, "The Big 5," is a Compelling Novel That Follows the Rise and Fall of One of the Most Infamous Crime Families in Arizona
Recent release “The Big 5” from Page Publishing author Saleem Underwood is a riveting thriller that centers around a heinous crime gang known as the Big Five Click, who are banded together through their need to survive and prove themselves. But as their crime spree grows, the law catches up to them, and soon their empire begins to slowly unravel.
New York, NY, March 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Saleem Underwood, who was raised in South Philadelphia, has completed his new book, “The Big 5”: a gripping true crime drama that centers around a group of young men who form a crime ring together, rising through the ranks of the criminal underworld only to spiral towards their downfall and experience retributions for their actions.
Underwood shares, “This is the true account of the rise and eventual fall of the most nefarious crime family in Arizona territory of the United States, the Big Five. This group was directly formed under the command and guidance of the most notorious drug lord in the history of Sinaloa, Mexico—El Chema. This organization will forever be shrouded in infamy. One of the leaders of this group was given a test. Everything hung on the balance that will forever change the lives and living of every member of the Big Five. No one would have thought he would be able to bring together some of the worst gang members, murderers, and drug dealers from every black neighborhood in Arizona.
“This group, called the Big Five Click, manifested from a promise… But at what cost? None of these young black men would have thought their future actions would have caused so much pain and destruction in the very communities around the country and around the world that they left their prints on. If only they knew what was to come, would they have done things another way?”
Published by Page Publishing, Saleem Underwood’s engaging tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as the Big Five leave a wake of pain and destruction in their path, even at a potential great cost to themselves. Full of suspense and spellbinding, “The Big 5” is guaranteed to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “The Big 5” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Underwood shares, “This is the true account of the rise and eventual fall of the most nefarious crime family in Arizona territory of the United States, the Big Five. This group was directly formed under the command and guidance of the most notorious drug lord in the history of Sinaloa, Mexico—El Chema. This organization will forever be shrouded in infamy. One of the leaders of this group was given a test. Everything hung on the balance that will forever change the lives and living of every member of the Big Five. No one would have thought he would be able to bring together some of the worst gang members, murderers, and drug dealers from every black neighborhood in Arizona.
“This group, called the Big Five Click, manifested from a promise… But at what cost? None of these young black men would have thought their future actions would have caused so much pain and destruction in the very communities around the country and around the world that they left their prints on. If only they knew what was to come, would they have done things another way?”
Published by Page Publishing, Saleem Underwood’s engaging tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as the Big Five leave a wake of pain and destruction in their path, even at a potential great cost to themselves. Full of suspense and spellbinding, “The Big 5” is guaranteed to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “The Big 5” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories