Author David Fernandez’s New Book, "Adventures on the Amazing Carousel," Centers Around a Small Group's Magical Adventures While Riding a Carousel

Recent release “Adventures on the Amazing Carousel” from Page Publishing author David Fernandez tells the compelling tale of a carousel operator who fears that his aging attraction might soon be shut down. In order to prevent this, he invites a select number of frequent riders to ride one last time, only for them all to experience an incredible adventure while riding the carousel.