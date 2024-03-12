Author Vincent Wright’s New Book, "Rapid River Lyrics," is an Assortment of Poems Exploring the Author’s Thoughts and Opinions of Struggles Mankind Currently Faces
Recent release “Rapid River Lyrics” from Page Publishing author Vincent Wright is a poignant and compelling series of poems that speak directly from the author’s heart and soul on the current state of the world, human behavior, and the direction that society is headed in if corruption and selfishness continue to reign free.
West Palm Beach, FL, March 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Vincent Wright, an easygoing author who loves art and has a deep passion for poetry, has completed his new book, “Rapid River Lyrics”: a powerful collection of poems containing the author’s own observations of the world around him, human behavior, and God himself, amongst other thought-provoking topics pertaining to the human condition.
Through his writings, Vincent aims at delving deep into the human soul to awaken his readers to the problems plaguing modern society, such as in his poem “Every Little Thing,” in which he writes, “Every little thing is a || Full blasting || Every little thing tire || Off the rim.
“Some indulge in sin much more of || Singing a hymn || But as gun shots a fling as if they || Up on a spring || Make peace, my friend, no let your journey || Relent, this world won’t end it on a || Recycling blend || Let peace be still on the trying man, who is || Trying to survive amongst good friends.
“We must stand the heat and stay in || The kitchen || No run off thy feet; the road is rocky and || Too steep || Shatter and spare we no afraid of flying || Flares || A bad renegade won’t disc his || Good days || Give it a good steer, we behind it all || The way || Everyone wants to be here to see another day.
“This levity is a sore in the eyes of || The poor || And so worried to know where there || Next meal coming from || Look in their eyes can tell there || Stories || The system so cold behind this || Iron door || Some drop through the floor and crack their bones.”
Published by Page Publishing, Vincent Wright’s enthralling series will take readers on an eye-opening journey through the author’s mind as he bares his very soul with each entry, weaves an intimate self-portrait through prose, inviting readers to revisit this incredible compendium over and over again long after the first read-through.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Rapid River Lyrics” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
