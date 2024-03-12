Author Alicia Garza-Martinez’s New Book, "Women so Divine," is a Deeply Personal Novel Based on Family Memories and Secrets from the Author’s Life
Recent release “Women So Divine” from Page Publishing author Alicia Garza-Martinez is a unique and vibrant novel fueled by the author’s curiosity to unravel the mystery surrounding family secrets.
Austin, TX, March 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alicia Garza-Martinez, who was born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, in 1953, has completed her new book, “Women So Divine”: a stirring and emotional novel that follows the author’s inquiry into the past.
The first chapter, “La Niña,” won first place in a contest organized by the newspaper El Norte in Monterrey, Mexico, which published it as a public interest story.
Author Alicia Garza-Martinez has lived in the United States most of her adult life, but she still maintains close ties to Mexico. She has a degree in communication from El Tec de Monterrey (ITESM). She has a master’s degree in communication from Stanford University, a master’s degree in educational psychology from Rutgers University, and a joint certification in dyslexia from the Dyslexia Training Institute and the University of San Diego. She has been a teacher at El Tec de Monterrey, Universidad de Monterrey, and the American School Foundation of Monterrey. For the past seven years, she has tutored dyslexic children in Austin, Texas, where she lives. In her free time, she mainly writes articles, essays, novels, and plays. “Women So Divine” is her first novel.
Garza-Martinez writes, “The story is based on and inspired by actual people and historical events and on known facts about the women Ms. Garza knew well and with whom she has talked extensively. She freely admits she has used some artistic license; she has enhanced personal anecdotes and has solved some continuity problems and voids in the narrative with fiction. In this way, this writing turned from a chronicle to a novel. Without a doubt, it will prove entertaining and resonate for anyone who has had a strong feminine influence in their upbringing and character building. This is especially true for anyone raised in Mexico in the Catholic tradition with a little bit of black magic and necromancy thrown in.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alicia Garza-Martinez’s extraordinary tale is the story of how the women of a Nuevo León family are united by loss and longing for restitution and how they use magic, superstition, and religion in unusual ways to somehow triumph and adapt to a turbulent and sometimes dangerous world.
The novel has as a backdrop some episodes of the political history of Nuevo León and Mexico in the late 1930s, and it recreates the joys and miseries of the daily lives of these seven women of the Mexican middle class.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase “Women So Divine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
