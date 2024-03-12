Author Bill Ratliff’s New Book, "Orders From Hitler," Tells the Story of a Secret Mission Order by Adolf Hitler That if Successful, Could Change the Course of the War
Recent release “Orders From Hitler” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bill Ratliff tells the story of a small group of Hitler Youth sent in a secret assassination mission. Two American soldiers discover the plot and rush to try to prevent it.
Jefferson City, MO, March 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bill Ratliff, a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel, has used his military background and interest in history to tell his new book, “Orders From Hitler”: a story set in the final weeks of the war in Europe, American, British and Russian forces are closing in on Berline, where a desperate and increasingly paranoid Adolf Hitler is hiding in his bunker, enacts a bold last chance tactic of ordering a small group of Hitler youth on an assassination mission, which if successful, could change the course of the war.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bill Ratliff’s intense tale brought to life by the author’s military experience and love of history, is follows a pair of American soldiers who learn wind of Hitler’s plot and its ultimate target, putting themselves in the path of danger to prevent its success at all cost, a journey that is filled with facts and based in details to create a story that is historical fiction at its best.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Orders From Hitler" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
