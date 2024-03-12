Brandi Young’s New Book, "Gabriel in the Jungle," Follows a Young Boy Who Travels Around the Jungle with a New Friend and Spots All Sorts of Exciting Sights and Animals
Charlotte, NC, March 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brandi Young has completed her most recent book, “Gabriel in the Jungle”: a captivating adventure that follows a young boy named Gabriel who, after discovering a talking tiger while out in the jungle, sets off on a brilliant journey to meet all sorts of exciting, new friends.
Brandi shares, “‘Gabriel in the Jungle’ is a wildly imaginative story of six-year-old Gabriel’s surprise visit to the jungle where he meets an interesting tour guide. He also meets some cute and downright terrifying animals along his journey. Join Gabriel on this exciting jungle adventure!”
Published by Fulton Books, Brandi Young’s book is the author’s latest entry in “The Adventures of Gabriel Pierce” series and will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Gabriel’s thrilling adventures, inviting them to revisit this delightful tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Gabriel in the Jungle” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Brandi shares, “‘Gabriel in the Jungle’ is a wildly imaginative story of six-year-old Gabriel’s surprise visit to the jungle where he meets an interesting tour guide. He also meets some cute and downright terrifying animals along his journey. Join Gabriel on this exciting jungle adventure!”
Published by Fulton Books, Brandi Young’s book is the author’s latest entry in “The Adventures of Gabriel Pierce” series and will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Gabriel’s thrilling adventures, inviting them to revisit this delightful tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Gabriel in the Jungle” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories