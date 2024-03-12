Candace Byrge’s Newly Released "Nutmeg’s Hidden Treasure" is a Sweet Parable for Young Reader’s Learning About the True Treasures of Life
“Nutmeg’s Hidden Treasure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Candace Byrge is a fun adventure that find’s a little rabbit on an unexpected journey following a simple outing in search of berries.
Medford, MN, March 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Nutmeg’s Hidden Treasure”: a delightful juvenile fiction that offers insightful advice and spiritual lessons. “Nutmeg’s Hidden Treasure” is the creation of published author, Candace Byrge, a dedicated wife and mother who resides in Minnesota.
Byrge shares, “'Nutmeg’s Hidden Treasure' brings Jesus’s parable into a child’s world that is fun and engaging for kids. You will fall in love with Nutmeg and her friends as she ventures out on a journey to find tasty berries. Her journey starts at her cozy burrow in the clover garden. And you will venture with her all the way to the Field of Nazer, where instead of finding tasty berries, Nutmeg ends up discovering a greater treasure than she ever expected or dreamed of. Nutmeg finds her most perfect treasure in the whole wide world. Nutmeg knows what an amazing thing she has found and is willing to sell all she has in order to keep her perfect treasure.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Candace Byrge’s new book will entertain and help in developing key understanding of foundational Christian tenets.
Consumers can purchase “Nutmeg’s Hidden Treasure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nutmeg’s Hidden Treasure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
