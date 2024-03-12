Arthur Sullivan’s Newly Released "One Man: Saul the Sinner, Paul the Saint" is a Fascinating Study of a Key Biblical Figure with a Complex History
“One Man: Saul the Sinner, Paul the Saint” from Christian Faith Publishing author Arthur Sullivan is a compelling narrative that unfolds the transformative journey of a single individual, showcasing the redemptive power of faith and the profound impact of divine grace on a life once marked by sin but ultimately redeemed for a higher purpose.
Reston, VA, March 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “One Man: Saul the Sinner, Paul the Saint”: a thoughtful reflection on a miraculous story of salvation. “One Man: Saul the Sinner, Paul the Saint” is the creation of published author, Arthur Sullivan.
Sullivan shares, “'One Man: Saul the Sinner, Paul the Saint,' although based on historical and documented events, includes fictional encounters that may or may not have occurred.
“To be certain, Paul was an amazing man. His journeys were epic and his life of service teaching the message of the Messiah, Jesus, are inspiring. His transformation from Saul to Paul is nothing less than miraculous.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Arthur Sullivan’s new book showcases the transformative journey from sinner to saint through the grace of faith.
Consumers can purchase “One Man: Saul the Sinner, Paul the Saint” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “One Man: Saul the Sinner, Paul the Saint,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
