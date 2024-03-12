Arthur Sullivan’s Newly Released "One Man: Saul the Sinner, Paul the Saint" is a Fascinating Study of a Key Biblical Figure with a Complex History

“One Man: Saul the Sinner, Paul the Saint” from Christian Faith Publishing author Arthur Sullivan is a compelling narrative that unfolds the transformative journey of a single individual, showcasing the redemptive power of faith and the profound impact of divine grace on a life once marked by sin but ultimately redeemed for a higher purpose.