Gregory Mcaulay’s Newly Released "Checking the Mail: Letters to the Churches in Revelation" is an Engaging Discussion of Key Scripture
“Checking the Mail: Letters to the Churches in Revelation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gregory Mcaulay is an articulate examination and discussion of the meaning of scripture related to the seven letters received by the churches.
Temple, TX, March 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Checking the Mail: Letters to the Churches in Revelation”: a helpful resource for students of the bible both new and established. “Checking the Mail: Letters to the Churches in Revelation” is the creation of published author, Gregory Mcaulay.
“'Checking the Mail: Letters to the Churches in Revelation' from Christian Faith Publishing author Gregory Mcaulay is an articulate examination and discussion of the meaning of scripture related to the seven letters received by the churches.
“The book opens the historical and cultural context of the letters to bring them to life in the reader's mind. The approach links the scriptures with the people the letters were written to, their culture, and what was happening in history at the time they received the letters. As the letters come alive, their importance for the disciples today strengthens their walk of faith.
“Greg became a student of the Bible with the Precept Ministries International Curriculum Precept Upon Precept, and then he and his wife, Madeleine, became registered study leaders with the organization. Greg and Madeleine began leading Bible studies and teaching in 2004. In 2020, Greg began the online ministry of Disciples’ Fellowship of Central Texas, where Greg writes a daily study and journal for the ministry."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gregory Mcaulay’s new book offers a straightforward approach to understanding the significance of each letter and the symbolism of each church to modern Christians.
Consumers can purchase “Checking the Mail: Letters to the Churches in Revelation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Checking the Mail: Letters to the Churches in Revelation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories