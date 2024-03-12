Charles McClellan’s Newly Released “Anunnaki Are In The Bible” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration That Delves Into Ancient Texts and Scriptures
“Anunnaki Are In The Bible” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles McClellan is compelling and meticulously researched work that seeks to shed light on intriguing parallels between Mesopotamian mythological figures and biblical references, inviting readers on a thought-provoking journey through ancient texts and narratives to explore the potential connections that transcend traditional interpretations.
Trinidad, CO, March 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Anunnaki Are In The Bible”: an articulate study of complex biblical themes. “Anunnaki Are In The Bible” is the creation of published author, Charles McClellan.
McClellan shares, “This is a study book, a research book. It is about Anunnaki in the Bible. The sources are given on each page as needed. It is a little over one hundred thirty-eight pages. The first few chapters are all about the evidence and sources, and as the book develops, opinions begin to be given built on that. And it is the evidence and sources that give the opinions their validity, such as Anunnaki are a race of extraterrestrials from another planet. If you want to know if ETs exist, you have got to read this book.
“As you read, you will also find the Anunnaki are inextricably part of the overall message of the Bible. Ironically, it is the Anunnaki who give validity to that message. If you read this book, it will expand your ideas about reality in ways you probably never dreamed of because that is what learning about ETs in the Bible does.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles McClellan’s new book presents a captivating exploration that bridges the realms of ancient mythology cited by Christian scholars with PhDs and biblical scriptures, offering readers a thought-provoking perspective on the potential interweaving of these historical narratives.
Consumers can purchase “Anunnaki Are In The Bible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Anunnaki Are In The Bible,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
McClellan shares, “This is a study book, a research book. It is about Anunnaki in the Bible. The sources are given on each page as needed. It is a little over one hundred thirty-eight pages. The first few chapters are all about the evidence and sources, and as the book develops, opinions begin to be given built on that. And it is the evidence and sources that give the opinions their validity, such as Anunnaki are a race of extraterrestrials from another planet. If you want to know if ETs exist, you have got to read this book.
“As you read, you will also find the Anunnaki are inextricably part of the overall message of the Bible. Ironically, it is the Anunnaki who give validity to that message. If you read this book, it will expand your ideas about reality in ways you probably never dreamed of because that is what learning about ETs in the Bible does.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles McClellan’s new book presents a captivating exploration that bridges the realms of ancient mythology cited by Christian scholars with PhDs and biblical scriptures, offering readers a thought-provoking perspective on the potential interweaving of these historical narratives.
Consumers can purchase “Anunnaki Are In The Bible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Anunnaki Are In The Bible,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories