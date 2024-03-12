Jomar Abellana’s Newly Released "Thoughts and Letters" is an Impactful Exploration of the Human Experience
“Thoughts and Letters” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jomar Abellana is a thought-provoking collection that weaves together a tapestry of sociopolitical reflections, offering readers a compelling exploration of the complex issues that shape our society.
Senoia, GA, March 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Thoughts and Letters”: a compelling collection that provides perspective and calls for personal evaluation. “Thoughts and Letters” is the creation of published author, Jomar Abellana.
Abellana shares, “'Thoughts and Letters' is a collection of poetic lines and narratives by a Filipino author. This short collection of literary pieces is a creative juice squeezed from an ongoing pandemic. The sociopolitical-themed entries contained in this debut work made manifest the author’s generous effort to mirror the realities of his time and serve as an invitation to journey with him in not-so-known, sometimes neglected, packets of collective history—both in the Philippines and of being human.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jomar Abellana’s new book serves as a call to introspection and action, encouraging readers to contemplate the impact of their beliefs on the broader sociopolitical landscape.
Consumers can purchase “Thoughts and Letters” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thoughts and Letters,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Abellana shares, “'Thoughts and Letters' is a collection of poetic lines and narratives by a Filipino author. This short collection of literary pieces is a creative juice squeezed from an ongoing pandemic. The sociopolitical-themed entries contained in this debut work made manifest the author’s generous effort to mirror the realities of his time and serve as an invitation to journey with him in not-so-known, sometimes neglected, packets of collective history—both in the Philippines and of being human.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jomar Abellana’s new book serves as a call to introspection and action, encouraging readers to contemplate the impact of their beliefs on the broader sociopolitical landscape.
Consumers can purchase “Thoughts and Letters” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thoughts and Letters,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories