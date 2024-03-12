Beatrice Bennington Payton’s Newly Released "Poems Given by God" is an Engaging Anthology of Spiritually Charged Verse
“Poems Given by God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beatrice Bennington Payton offers readers an enjoyable and uplifting collection of poetry inspired by the author’s observations and faith.
New York, NY, March 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Poems Given by God”: a touching anthology that will delight the spirit. “Poems Given by God” is the creation of published author, Beatrice Bennington Payton.
Payton shares, “This book of poems is about the love that was given to me by God. I spent many years writing these poems and wanted to share with you that the love of God is real.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beatrice Bennington Payton’s new book offers a varied of themes and messages of faith for readers of any background.
Consumers can purchase “Poems Given by God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Poems Given by God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Payton shares, “This book of poems is about the love that was given to me by God. I spent many years writing these poems and wanted to share with you that the love of God is real.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beatrice Bennington Payton’s new book offers a varied of themes and messages of faith for readers of any background.
Consumers can purchase “Poems Given by God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Poems Given by God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories