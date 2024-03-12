Thomas DiMaggio’s Newly Released “A Winter Way of Life” is a Riveting Journey Into the World of Dogsled Racing

“A Winter Way of Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas DiMaggio is a fascinating personal history that offers readers a glimpse into the intricate world of sled dog racing. DiMaggio recounts over forty-five winters spent racing and training sled dogs, sharing true stories and challenges integral to this exhilarating sport.