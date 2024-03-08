Scandinavian Spaces Expands Award-Winning Collection
Tinnef Makes Plastic Look Fantastic
Austin, TX, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Plastic waste becomes anew in the form of the remarkable Tinnef table. Scandinavian Spaces’ contract furniture line has expanded the Tinnef occasional table series. The Best of NeoCon award-winning collection now includes dining height options. In addition, the 100% recycled plastic top is available in even more rejuvenated colorways.
Entirely fashioned from plastic waste, the tabletop’s engineering is an exceptional advancement in environmental innovation. The table surface accentuates its lifecycle by showcasing the history of where it came from. Glistening foil from yogurt containers, traces of a barcode, letters emerging from a past label - the Tinnef table brings beauty to recycling. Durability is not compromised in the design. The tabletop’s compressed density and smooth-to-the-touch surface is incredibly durable, waterproof, and scratch-resistant, making the table suitable for all high-traffic interiors.
Furniture designer Charlotte von der Lancken emphasizes sustainability and materials when creating new products. “In the move towards using fossil-free plastics, we must take care of things that already exist. I have created a new life for plastic waste in the form of a colorful table that still bears the marks of its history as a plastic bottle.” -Charlotte von der Lancken.
Tinnef’s refreshed top options take recycling to a new level. Reminiscent of marble, every table is a one-of-a-kind. The material’s authenticity is something to celebrate.
Frosty Sprinkles
Sheer beauty. Frosty Sprinkles comprises 100% recycled PET-packaging waste and recycled cosmetic bottles to provide zesty specks of color. The top is slightly translucent, creating interest and texture to the surface.
Meadow Green
Refreshed earth tones. Meadow Green is made from discarded kitchen appliances like dishwashers and refrigerators. The innovative material’s layered white backdrop complements the sage green, stone gray, and warm ochre flecks of color.
Black Coal
Marquina black or plastic waste? Black Coal is manufactured from 100% reclaimed medical equipment and PET food waste packaging. The sophistication of plastic waste knows no limits.
White Marbled
Plastic turned fantastic. White Marbled has a white, marble-like surface with hints of gold and silver from recycled yogurt containers foil. The material is, of course, made from 100% recycled plastic.
The four tabletop finishes, Frosty Sprinkles, Meadow Green, Black Coal, or White Marble, are available in various base finishes such as solid wood, steel, or chrome. The table series is now offered in multiple occasional and dining heights to accommodate the needs of the bustling cafe or vivacious touchdown space.
The Tinnef table is a beacon of what future generations demand from the built environment and a direct response to our global challenges. The story behind the table series lends additional interest to interior spaces and invokes creative ideas for a more sustainable future. Tinnef is a beautiful representation of recycling at its finest.
About The Company:
Scandinavian Spaces offers cutting-edge furniture and interior solutions for the modern-day work environment. With a foundation rooted in Nordic design, the brand has stayed true to its core values – Color. Design. Life. Dedicated to balancing aesthetics with functionality, Scandinavian Spaces delivers unique products that embrace individual wellness for the contract market - making great design accessible to like-minded creatives. Please visit scandinavianspaces.com for more information.
Entirely fashioned from plastic waste, the tabletop’s engineering is an exceptional advancement in environmental innovation. The table surface accentuates its lifecycle by showcasing the history of where it came from. Glistening foil from yogurt containers, traces of a barcode, letters emerging from a past label - the Tinnef table brings beauty to recycling. Durability is not compromised in the design. The tabletop’s compressed density and smooth-to-the-touch surface is incredibly durable, waterproof, and scratch-resistant, making the table suitable for all high-traffic interiors.
Furniture designer Charlotte von der Lancken emphasizes sustainability and materials when creating new products. “In the move towards using fossil-free plastics, we must take care of things that already exist. I have created a new life for plastic waste in the form of a colorful table that still bears the marks of its history as a plastic bottle.” -Charlotte von der Lancken.
Tinnef’s refreshed top options take recycling to a new level. Reminiscent of marble, every table is a one-of-a-kind. The material’s authenticity is something to celebrate.
Frosty Sprinkles
Sheer beauty. Frosty Sprinkles comprises 100% recycled PET-packaging waste and recycled cosmetic bottles to provide zesty specks of color. The top is slightly translucent, creating interest and texture to the surface.
Meadow Green
Refreshed earth tones. Meadow Green is made from discarded kitchen appliances like dishwashers and refrigerators. The innovative material’s layered white backdrop complements the sage green, stone gray, and warm ochre flecks of color.
Black Coal
Marquina black or plastic waste? Black Coal is manufactured from 100% reclaimed medical equipment and PET food waste packaging. The sophistication of plastic waste knows no limits.
White Marbled
Plastic turned fantastic. White Marbled has a white, marble-like surface with hints of gold and silver from recycled yogurt containers foil. The material is, of course, made from 100% recycled plastic.
The four tabletop finishes, Frosty Sprinkles, Meadow Green, Black Coal, or White Marble, are available in various base finishes such as solid wood, steel, or chrome. The table series is now offered in multiple occasional and dining heights to accommodate the needs of the bustling cafe or vivacious touchdown space.
The Tinnef table is a beacon of what future generations demand from the built environment and a direct response to our global challenges. The story behind the table series lends additional interest to interior spaces and invokes creative ideas for a more sustainable future. Tinnef is a beautiful representation of recycling at its finest.
About The Company:
Scandinavian Spaces offers cutting-edge furniture and interior solutions for the modern-day work environment. With a foundation rooted in Nordic design, the brand has stayed true to its core values – Color. Design. Life. Dedicated to balancing aesthetics with functionality, Scandinavian Spaces delivers unique products that embrace individual wellness for the contract market - making great design accessible to like-minded creatives. Please visit scandinavianspaces.com for more information.
Contact
Scandinavian SpacesContact
Michela Olzen
855-811-9676
www.scandinavianspaces.com
Michela Olzen
855-811-9676
www.scandinavianspaces.com
Categories